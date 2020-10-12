Home Health Paddy McGuinness health: Top Gear presenter ‘knackered’ by condition - symptoms revealed
Paddy McGuinness health: Top Gear presenter ‘knackered’ by condition – symptoms revealed

While many people would be shocked to be diagnosed with arthritis in their 40s, the condition can actually affect people of all ages, including children.

The condition causes pain and inflammation in a joint, and it’s believed more than 10 million people in the UK have it.

There are different types of arthritis, but the two most common types are osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis.

Osteoarthritis is the most common type of arthritis in the UK.

“It most often develops in people in their mid-40s or older,” explains the NHS.

“It’s also more common in women and people with a family history of the condition.

“But it can occur at any age as a result of an injury or be associated with other joint-related conditions, such as gout or rheumatoid arthritis.”

The health body adds: “Osteoarthritis initially affects the smooth cartilage lining of the joint. This makes movement more difficult than usual, leading to pain and stiffness.

Rheumatoid arthritis usually starts when a person is between 40 and 50 years old , and again, the condition tends to be more common in women.

The NHS explains: “In rheumatoid arthritis, the body’s immune system targets affected joints, which leads to pain and swelling.

“The outer covering (synovium) of the joint is the first place affected.

“This can then spread across the joint, leading to further swelling and a change in the joint’s shape. This may cause the bone and cartilage to break down.”

The main symptoms of rheumatoid arthritis are joint pain, swelling and stiffness, but additional symptoms can include tiredness and a lack of energy, a high temperature, sweating, a poor appetite and weight loss.

If you think you have the symptoms of arthritis, see your GP.

