Paddy McGuinness: Top Gear host details 'difficult' time with wife 'It was really hard'

“We’ve now found them a school with small class sizes and they have separate help as well with development teachers who we sourced, who go in with them and they’re loving it now they’re in a good routine.

“It’s amazing to see how much they improve every day,” he added.

The Top Gear star insists that all he longs for is to see his three children grow up being “independent” and to have “normality” in their lives.

Paddy divulged: “All I want is for them to be independent. I don’t care what they end up doing for a living but I want them to be independent – and you can see now with the school and all the help they get that it’s coming to fruition.

“I just crave normality but you’ve got to put the hours in, do the work and as they get older, they get used to things more.”

Top Gear airs on BBC One tonight at 8pm.

