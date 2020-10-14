Home Lifestyle Pain from Dreams Becomes Real in Wakefulness, New Study Shows
Lifestyle

Pain from Dreams Becomes Real in Wakefulness, New Study Shows

0

    MOSCOW, RUSSIA, October 14, 2020 /24-7PressRelease/ — 151 volunteers were instructed to enter a lucid dream, and there to picture themselves experiencing pain in their arms, following which they were required to wake up immediately. Of the participants, 74% achieved pain during lucid dreaming and 21% felt pain even after awakening. The study was conducted at Project Elijah, a Phase Research Center branch devoted to the investigation of lucid dreams, sleep paralysis, out-of-body experiences, etc. It was published in the peer-reviewed journal Dreaming, 30(3), 246–256. Authors: M.Raduga, Z.Zhunusova, A.Shashkov, & N.Sevcenko.

Lucid dreams are a form of REM sleep, during which a person becomes aware of their actions and can control the events unfolding in the dream. Millions of people experience it spontaneously every night, which is why there are many movies and books related to the topic.

As the study’s lead author Michael Raduga explained, “The fact that a dreamer could induce pain consciously, without the presence of a physical cause, and then transfer it into a real, physical sensation indicates that the source of pain is the human brain itself and it can therefore be controlled through our consciousness. Furthermore, the psycho-physiological connection found between dreams and wakefulness could lead to new treatments for pain relief. Our study provides hope for people living with chronic pain, because the results may lead to the development of new, revolutionary types of pain management, totally free of pharmaceuticals.”

The experiment was headed by Michael Raduga, founder of the Phase Research Center and the author of numerous books, the best-known of which is The Phase: Shattering the Illusion of Reality. In 2011, the Phase Research Center conducted a series of much talked about experiments, which had participants reproducing alien abductions and biblical miracles, among other things, using lucid dreaming techniques.

Full report: https://doi.org/10.1037/drm0000150

# # #

- Advertisement -
Previous articleCoop signs to G2 as first NA pickup
Next articleCliff Richard 80: Star's early performances blasted as 'Crude and REVOLTING'

RELATED ARTICLES

Lifestyle

What Happens to the Musicians When the Orchestra Music Stops?

0
By Betsy Morris Close Betsy MorrisOct. 14, 2020 1:06 pm ETJulia McLean took decades of music lessons, spent thousands of hours practicing and coped with constant grueling...
Read more
Lifestyle

New Book Release: Emotional Fitness: A-Z for Positive Mental Health

0
    BRISTOL, ENGLAND, October 14, 2020 /24-7PressRelease/ -- We all have ups and downs in life, and we can't merely 'get over' our emotions, but...
Read more
Lifestyle

Modern Grief Expands Their Services to Include Unlimited Messaging and Support with a Certified Grief Coach with the Tap of a Finger

0
"We want everyone in need of grief services to have access to affordable support from the comfort and safety of their own home using...
Read more
Lifestyle

Life Pack Organics and American Actor/Musician Sean McNabb Join Forces in Pursuit of Health & Wellness for All

0
    LOS ANGELES, CA, October 14, 2020 /24-7PressRelease/ -- Life Pack Organics and Sean McNabb have agreed to his representation of the company's premium Health...
Read more
Lifestyle

Despite Covid-19, JWed.com Surpasses 3,500 Married

0
JWed enables all Jewish singles, whether observant or less-affiliated, to take charge and conduct their own searches within the largest network of authentic and...
Read more
Lifestyle

How to run your car more cheaply: 5 ways to slash the cost of car ownership

0
Don’t regularly maintain your car Missing regular vehicle maintenance checks may look like a simple way to save money but can lead to devastating risks. Maintenance...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Normally Invisible, National Security Figures Assume Prominent Election Role

World 0
Greg MyreFBI Director Christopher Wray, testifies before the Senate's Homeland Security Committee on Sept. 24. Wray and other national security officials say they've taken...
Read more

What Happens to the Musicians When the Orchestra Music Stops?

Lifestyle 0
By Betsy Morris Close Betsy MorrisOct. 14, 2020 1:06 pm ETJulia McLean took decades of music lessons, spent thousands of hours practicing and coped with constant grueling...
Read more

Duke Nicholson: 5 Things About Jack Nicholson’s Grandson, 20, Reportedly Dating Bella Hadid, 24

Celebrity 0
Julia Teti Bella Hadid might have a new man in her life! The stunning model is reportedly dating Jack Nicholson’s grandson, Duke Nicholson. Learn five...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: