Home Lifestyle OPUS ONE, Developer of Senior Healthcare Service LeanOn
Lifestyle

[Pangho Technovalley, Innovation Hub in ASIA] OPUS ONE, Developer of Senior Healthcare Service LeanOn

0
[Pangho Technovalley, Innovation Hub in ASIA] OPUS ONE, Developer of Senior Healthcare Service LeanOn 1

The tablet-based senior healthcare service LeanOn Tab Service collects and analyzes various health-related data accumulated in everyday life to provide various health information.

    LOS ANGELES, CA, October 06, 2020 /24-7PressRelease/ — The medical expenses for the elderly in Korea are increasing very rapidly due to aging and chronic diseases. Healthy and enjoyable senior life has become a dream of the elderly, and solutions that realize these dreams have become an era where social values are recognized. OPUS ONE, an ICT-based service specialist, recently launched the LeanOn Tab Service as a tablet version of the LeanOn Service, a healthcare service that collects and analyzes information on dementia prevention and management, and health information, attracting the attention from the precision medical industry and senior industry.

The tablet-based senior healthcare service LeanOn Tab Service collects and analyzes various health-related data accumulated in everyday life to provide various health information and recommend management methods so that users can lead a healthy life in unexpected moments.

For example, it automatically interlocks with devices such as blood sugar monitors, blood pressure monitors, and weight scales, and collects and analyzes data on health data, genomic data, disease history, and various symptoms that are naturally obtained from users’ daily life. Also, this health management solution finds meaningful information in it, and gives an alarm about health information to users, or recommends ways for users to maintain a healthy life. For this reason, this solution is well received by the elderly who has difficulty using mobile and IT devices.

Kim Ki-young, CEO of OPUS ONE, said, “The biggest difference of LeanOn service is maximizing user convenience.” He started the business in 2015 to provide valuable medical services by using IT solutions in the field of precision medicine. Kim developed a health solution centered on IoT-based data based on his experience in hardware and software development, product planning, and overseas sales at Samsung Electronics. In the process of developing a solution and searching for an efficient service provision method, OPUS ONE received an offer from Seongnam-si to provide health solutions to the elderly living alone.

Kim participated in the Seongnam-si Dementia Relief Center Pilot Project, and said, “The pilot project was a beta test that could result in our solution preventing dementia and supporting effective health management.” From this project, he had the chance to talk to the elderly for three months, felt the social reward as providing the health management solution, and became acknowledge of the direction the company should take.

In order to globalize the LeanOn Tab Service, a process of securing reliability is necessary. “Because the health field needs trust, we must give faith not only in the linguistic aspect, but also provide trust on whether this solution can protect the health,” said Kim, emphasizing, “Korea was able to have high medical stance due to its correspondence to COVID-19. Because startups that provide various healthcare services are also highly evaluated in this context, there will be no difficulty in advancing globally if we strengthen our overseas expansion capabilities.” OPUS ONE has been seeking market entry in Japan and the UK since last year, and is currently receiving positive reviews. It is planning to enter the overseas market in full force when COVID-19 subsides.

Kim said, “We plan to increase the quality of service so that many people can remember the LeanOn service and think that they have become healthy through this service. We have just begun the integration of IT solution in precision medicine, and we have acknowledged the importance of mutual cooperation as we cooperated in various companies in genome analysis companies and telecom companies and healthcare areas.” He also added, “Especially, the most important thing in business operation is people, and Pangyo has excellent supply and demand in outstanding manpower because there are many IT solution companies. We are actively exchanging information between similar and also different industries.”

OPUS ONE, an ICT-based service specialist, recently launched the LeanOn Tab Service as a tablet version of the LeanOn Service, a healthcare service that collects and analyzes information on dementia prevention and management, and health information, attracting the attention from the precision medical industry and senior industry.

- Advertisement -

# # #

- Advertisement -
Previous articlePS5 stock update: Sony has some good news for disgruntled pre-order customers
Next articleDaniel Craig reveals which James Bond theme singer ‘PASSED OUT’ while recording for 007

RELATED ARTICLES

Lifestyle

Hidden Messages in Reverse Music Have a Connection to Quantum Mechanics and Parallel Worlds

0
It is not the source of the reverse music that determines the message, but the observer, and what kind of spiritual gifts or tools...
Read more
Lifestyle

Aries career horoscope 2020: What job should Aries do?

0
What job should Aries do? Aries is the first sign in the zodiac and that’s no coincidence. Aries signs have an innate need to be first...
Read more
Lifestyle

Five common signs of painful rheumatoid arthritis that you may be missing

0
It can leave the joints feeling sore and inflamed, and could even damage the surrounding cartilage or tendons. On some occasions, the symptoms can extend...
Read more
Lifestyle

How to live longer: Two lifestyle factors you must avoid if you want to boost longevity

0
With the current difficult times we are all facing, doing all we can to keep ourselves as healthy as possible is on the forefront...
Read more
Lifestyle

Francis Chan Says Life 'Totally Shaped' by GFA World Founder

0
    STONEY CREEK, ON, October 06, 2020 /24-7PressRelease/ -- Former California megachurch pastor and bestselling author Francis Chan -- who has moved to Asia to...
Read more
Lifestyle

The Audi R8 That Rezz Takes for a Spin

0
By A.J. Baime Oct. 6, 2020 9:31 am ETRezz (Ukrainian-born Isabelle Rezazadeh ), 25, the Toronto-based DJ, recording artist and producer currently featured in the...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Covid-19: NHS tests threatened by Roche supply chain failing

U.K. 0
Image copyright Getty ImagesCoronavirus swabs and other key NHS tests are under threat after a supply chain failure at a major diagnostics company. Swiss pharmaceutical...
Read more

5 Graphics Settings Worth Tweaking in Every PC Game

Tech 0
Whitson Gordon The human eye has a relatively wide field of view—you can see someone approaching from the side through your peripheral vision. When you're...
Read more

Nobel-Prize Winning Black Hole Researcher Holds a Map of Stars in Her Mind

Science 0
Ivan Couronne, AFP For US astronomer Andrea Ghez, who won this year's Nobel Physics Prize, what makes black holes so fascinating is how tricky they...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: