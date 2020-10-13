Home Lifestyle Biocera Supplies Ceramic Ball Carrier and Alkali/Hydrogen/Mineral Making Purification Filter to...
[Pangyo Technovalley, Innovation hub in ASIA] Biocera Supplies Ceramic Ball Carrier and Alkali/Hydrogen/Mineral Making Purification Filter to 40 Countries

The importance of health care is growing more than ever due to COVID-19 pandemic. Since water accounts for 70% of our body and it is the basis of health care

    LOS ANGELES, CA, October 13, 2020 /24-7PressRelease/ — The importance of health care is growing more than ever due to COVID-19 pandemic. Since water accounts for 70% of our body and it is the basis of health care, an increasing number of consumers have begun inspecting the quality of water. In the past, there was a lot of demand for clean water, but recently, in line with the well-being trend, they are looking for clean and healthy water. Biocera is a company that solves these consumer needs.

Founded in 1994, Biocera is a specialized company that researches eco-friendly bioceramic materials in the fields of water, air, and antibacterial, and manufactures bioceramic ball carriers, alkaline, hydrogen, and mineral generating water filters based on this. The company’s vision is to make everyone’s days healthy and happy with water that people use to drink and wash themselves and clothes. To realize the vision, it is developing the products that enhance the health and environment, and it supplies this to the market.

Biocera, which has outstanding competitiveness in the water field among water, air, and antibacterial fields, is supplying ceramic ball carriers and eco-friendly water filter products to 41 countries, including major domestic water purifier manufacturers and water purifier distributors. In particular, the company is supplying specialized products for three areas: drinking water, bathing water, and laundering water.

mong them, in the drinking water field, it is supplying ceramic ball carriers and water filters that generate alkali, hydrogen, mineral return water, and in the bathwater field, it developed and exported the chlorine removal ato-zero showerhead that removes larvae and residual chlorine from tap water. Also, it not only reduces the amount of detergent by 1/3, but also supplies an environment-friendly product detergent-free laundry ball so that washing can be done without detergent. This product was developed by Biocera more than 20 years ago and released up to the 4th version.

“We are releasing two to three products every year so that consumers can lead a healthy, convenient, and eco-friendly life,” said Vice President Song Gi-bok. He added, “In particular, our bead-shaped ceramic ball carriers have antibacterial functions depending on the material. It has various functions such as the beneficial antibacterial ceramic ball, the mineral ceramic ball that releases magnesium and calcium, and antioxidation ceramic ball that has the antioxidant function.”

he ceramic ball produced by Biocera, which produces products with the concept of “No Chemical, No Electricity,” has been certified for the safety of materials by the American National Sanitation Association (NSF). This certification cannot be acquired if any hazardous substance is detected from the 183 test items, and it is very difficult to maintain NSF certification because it is re-certified based on this standard every year.

Song said, “Recently, there has been an increasing number of Chinese companies that manufacture similar products as our ceramic balls at low-prices. They may look similar, but they cannot mimic our bioceramic ball carrier technology, which has received the world’s first NSF certification. Biocera is the only company that has been approved by NSF with its ceramic ball carrier.”

Biocera has participated in overseas exhibitions more than 10 times a year and continuously publicizes its brand. To expand the R&D infrastructure, it has established its base in Pangyo, where many R&D bio companies are gathered. It is establishing a marketing strategy to strengthen R&D competitiveness and expand the foreign market share. “Recently, in line with the well-being trend, the global demand for healthy water has increased,” said Song. “The global water purification market is growing by more than 10% every year, and in line with this movement, our sales have also grown over 20% annually.” he added. He ended the interview by saying, “We plan to conduct aggressive marketing centering on related companies in the US, Europe, India, China, Vietnam, Indonesia, and Thailand that want to apply bioceramic ball materials and alkali filters.”

