Paris gunman 'shared decapitated teacher's head on Twitter' in sickening video

The suspected terrorist who beheaded a teacher in a suburb of Paris posted a video of his victim’s head on Twitter, reports have claimed.

Terror police in France were scrambled to the town of Conflans-Sainte-Honorine following the shocking attack.

The man was shot dead by police at the scene after he was spotted carrying a knife and began threatening officers.

A Twitter account posted the graphic clip along with a threat in French to those who “insult” the prophet Muhammad.

It comes after a teacher was reportedly decapitated following a lesson on free expression in which a caricature of the Islamic prophet was shown.

The account has since been suspended.

A gunman who decapitated a teacher in a suburb of Paris reportedly shared a picture of his head on Twitter

According to French media, the history teacher was beheaded in the street in the town of Eragny, northwest of the capital, at around 5pm local time (4pm UK time).

The victim, who taught at a nearby middle school, reportedly showed images of the prophet in class.

Witnesses heard the attacker shout Allahu Akbar, or “God is great” in Arabic.

Paris terror attack
A huge police presence is at the scene of the killing

The killer was armed with a knife and an airsoft gun and was stopped around 600 metres from where the attack took place, according to a police official.

Le Parisien newspaper said the victim was “horribly mutilated”.

It also said the attacker was the parent of a student, but this hasn’t been confirmed by police.

Paris terror attack
The teacher was reportedly beheaded outside of a school

A Twitter thread posted last Friday alleged pupils had been shown cartoons of the prophet in class.

The thread contained a video of a man who said his Muslim daughter was one of the pupils in the class – and she had been shocked by the teacher’s actions.

French President Emmanuel Macron has visited the site of the attack, telling reporters the teacher “was the victim of an Islamist terror attack”.

Paris terror attack
It came after the teacher reportedly showed cartoons of the prophet Muhammed in class

The country’s Interior Minister Gerard Darmanin said he had set up a crisis centre as keeping the president informed.

It is the latest in a spate of deadly terror attacks in France in recent years, with over 250 killed since 2015.

Just weeks ago, two people were injured in another knife attack on the former officers of satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo, which was also targeted five years ago after publishing cartoons mocking the prophet Muhammed.

