Home Health Parkinson’s disease symptoms: Do you often feel like this in the evening?...
Health

Parkinson’s disease symptoms: Do you often feel like this in the evening? Early sign

By Newslanes
1

Other non-motor symptoms can include:

  • Depression and anxiety
  • Mild cognitive impairment – slight memory problems and problems with activities that require planning and organisation
  • Dementia – a group of symptoms, including more severe memory problems, personality changes, seeing things that are not there (visual hallucinations) and believing things that are not true (delusions).

Am I at risk?

It’s not known why the loss of nerve cells associated with Parkinson’s disease occurs, although research has identified some risk factors.

According to a review

Some researchers also feel environmental factors may increase a person’s risk of developing Parkinson’s disease.

It’s been suggested that pesticides and herbicides used in farming and traffic or industrial pollution may contribute to the condition.

The evidence linking environmental factors to Parkinson’s disease is inconclusive, however, notes the NHS.

Genetics may also play a role too.

Parkinson’s disease can run in families as a result of faulty genes being passed to a child by their parents – but it’s rare for the disease to be inherited this way, says the NHS.

published in JAMA Network Open, men who lack physical activity have a higher risk of developing Parkinson’s.

- Advertisement -

Among the most significant findings in the review was that participants who did the most amount of physical activity had a 29 percent lower risk of developing Parkinson’s compared to those who did not engage in any moderate-to-vigorous physical activity.

Source:Daily Express :: Health Feed

- Advertisement -
Previous articleCar insurance customers may pay more after being fooled by ‘confusing’ policy terms
Next articleGoogle Maps: Street View catches ghostly hand on the side of the road – what is it?

RELATED ARTICLES

Health

Who should have the flu jab?

Newslanes - 0
Not everyone needs the flu vaccine and that’s why only those listed above can get the jab for free. You can pay privately to get...
Read more
Health

Anti-inflammatory drug may shorten Covid-19 recovery time

Newslanes - 0
By Associated Press All study participants received remdesivir, a Gilead Sciences drug previously shown to reduce the time to recovery, defined as being well enough...
Read more
Health

CDC: Testing for STDs plummeted during pandemic

Newslanes - 0
By Alice Miranda OllsteinCDC campus in Atlanta | David Goldman/AP PhotoA new CDC report shows that testing for sexually transmitted diseases plummeted during the...
Read more
Health

Heart attack symptoms: Do you go to the toilet often to do this? Warning sign

Newslanes - 0
Heart attacks are a medical emergency whereby the supply of blood to the heart is suddenly blocked, usually by a blood clot. A lack...
Read more
Health

White House blocks Navarro from testifying to House panel about ventilator deal

Newslanes - 0
By David Lim Background: Philips announced Aug. 31 that HHS partially terminated the April 2020 contract to deliver 43,000 ventilators, which was struck amid fears...
Read more
Health

Coronavirus symptoms update: Three telltale signs the virus is attacking your brain

Newslanes - 0
In the organoids, the team found that the virus could enter neurons through the ACE2 receptor, a protein on the cell surface that the...
Read more

1 COMMENT

  1. At the end of the full treatment course, the disease is totally under control. No case of dementia, hallucination, weakness, muscle pain or tremors. family doctor started me on Mayaka Natural Clinic Parkinson’s Disease Herbal mixture, 2 months into treatment I improved dramatically. At the end of the full treatment course, the disease is totally under control. No case of dementia, hallucination, weakness, muscle pain or tremors. visit mayakanaturalclinic . c o m

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Cruise: Princess Cruises ship set to make UK debut in time for 2021 holidays

Travel Newslanes - 0
Despite the latest announcement, Princess Cruises operations remain on pause amid the coronavirus pandemic. The cruise line, owned by Carnival Corporation, suspended all operations initially...
Read more

Gary Lineker causes stir as Match of the Day host takes pay cut in new deal announcement

Celebrity Newslanes - 0
Gary Lineker will take a 23 per cent pay cut as part of his new deal with the BBC Gary Lineker will (Image: WENN•BBC)Match...
Read more

Who should have the flu jab?

Health Newslanes - 0
Not everyone needs the flu vaccine and that’s why only those listed above can get the jab for free. You can pay privately to get...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming Newslanes - 11
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment Newslanes - 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science Newslanes - 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: