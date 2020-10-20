Patrick Mahomes happy with any Chiefs approach: 'I just want to win'

By

Patrick Mahomes is unfazed by what approach the Chiefs take, saying he just wanted to win.

Mahomes completed 21 of 26 passes for 225 yards and two touchdowns in his team’s 26-17 victory over the Bills in rainy Orchard Park, N.Y., on Monday; however, the Chiefs’ running game was key as Kansas City rushed for 245 yards — with Clyde Edwards-Helaire accounting for most of those with 161 on 26 carries.

Mahomes, who rushed for 36 yards himself, said he was happy to take any approach, so long as his team was winning.

“It was definitely different. I had a few of those RPOs (run/pass options) called and I had to tell myself not to throw it, just keep handing that thing off,” he told a news conference.

“Clyde was running well, O-line was blocking well, and I just want to win, I don’t care how that’s done — pass, run, defense, whatever that is.

“We found a way to do that.”

Mahomes connected twice with Travis Kelce for touchdowns as the Chiefs improved to 5-1.

The 2018 NFL MVP said the Bills’ plan was why the Chiefs relied so heavily on their running game.

“Obviously we had a few more pass plays called, we always do, but once we saw how deep their linebackers and safeties and corners were playing, we knew we had the run game,” Mahomes said.

“We really just stayed with it and if teams are going to play us like this, you’re going to see us running the football and we have the guys that can do it.”

The AFC West-leading Chiefs will face the Broncos in Denver on Sunday. The AFC East-leading Bills (4-2) move on to a matchup with the winless Jets in East Rutherford, N.J., on Sunday.

