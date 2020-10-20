Home Sports Patrick Mahomes happy with any Chiefs approach: 'I just want to win'
Sports

Patrick Mahomes happy with any Chiefs approach: 'I just want to win'

0

By

Sporting News

Patrick Mahomes happy with any Chiefs approach: 'I just want to win' 1

Patrick Mahomes is unfazed by what approach the Chiefs take, saying he just wanted to win.

Mahomes completed 21 of 26 passes for 225 yards and two touchdowns in his team’s 26-17 victory over the Bills in rainy Orchard Park, N.Y., on Monday; however, the Chiefs’ running game was key as Kansas City rushed for 245 yards — with Clyde Edwards-Helaire accounting for most of those with 161 on 26 carries.

Mahomes, who rushed for 36 yards himself, said he was happy to take any approach, so long as his team was winning.

MORE: Revisiting Chiefs’ bold trade with Bills to move up for Mahomes in ’17 draft

“It was definitely different. I had a few of those RPOs (run/pass options) called and I had to tell myself not to throw it, just keep handing that thing off,” he told a news conference.

“Clyde was running well, O-line was blocking well, and I just want to win, I don’t care how that’s done — pass, run, defense, whatever that is.

“We found a way to do that.”

- Advertisement -

Mahomes connected twice with Travis Kelce for touchdowns as the Chiefs improved to 5-1.

The 2018 NFL MVP said the Bills’ plan was why the Chiefs relied so heavily on their running game.

“Obviously we had a few more pass plays called, we always do, but once we saw how deep their linebackers and safeties and corners were playing, we knew we had the run game,” Mahomes said.

“We really just stayed with it and if teams are going to play us like this, you’re going to see us running the football and we have the guys that can do it.”

The AFC West-leading Chiefs will face the Broncos in Denver on Sunday. The AFC East-leading Bills (4-2) move on to a matchup with the winless Jets in East Rutherford, N.J., on Sunday.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleDebate Commission To Mute Candidates' Mics At Start Of Each Segment
Next articleToobin suspended by the New Yorker, steps away from CNN

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Dodgers celebrate winning NL pennant, manager Dave Roberts says, ‘This is our year’

0
ByVideo Details Oct 19, 2020 at 12:51a ET | MLB | Duration: 5:54Watch the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrate winning the NL pennant after winning a...
Read more
Sports

Kylian Mbappe reveals Paul Pogba chat about 'special' Marcus Rashford before PSG v Man Utd

0
ByPSG - runners-up to Bayern Munich last year- and United kickstart their European campaigns with a heavyweight Group H showdown as both sides look...
Read more
Sports

What channel is Chiefs vs. Bills on today? Time, TV schedule for Monday night football game in Week 6

0
ByThomas Schlarp The Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs will play on Fox in a rare Monday night game for the network. It is the...
Read more
Sports

Quick Guide To 2020 World Series

0
ByAnthony Riccobono The 2020 baseball season is set to conclude when the Los Angeles Dodgers and Tampa Bay Rays meet in the World Series. Following...
Read more
Sports

Kenley Jansen joins MLB on FOX crew to talk about his NLCS transformation, World Series trip

0
ByVideo Details Oct 19, 2020 at 12:54a ET | MLB | Duration: 4:29Los Angeles Dodgers reliever Kenley Jansen, who had struggled earlier in the playoffs...
Read more
Sports

Conor Coady reacts to Carragher claim Liverpool boss Klopp wants him to replace Van Dijk

0
ByJamie Carragher couldn't help but tease his fellow scouser Conor Coady that Jurgen Klopp had expressed an interest in signing him to cover for...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Elvis Presley: Guess which of King’s movies is the ONLY one he doesn’t sing on-screen in?

Entertainment 0
ByAside from being the most successful solo music artist of all time, Elvis Presley was a Hollywood movie star. Most of his films featured...
Read more

Ireland Can Roar Back To Claim Six Nations Title, Says Stockdale

World 0
ByAFP NewsJacob Stockdale insists Ireland can win the Six Nations as they prepare to return to action, even though England are firm favourites to...
Read more

Why Dancing With The Stars Should Keep Derek Hough After Season 29

Tv & Radio 0
ByThat's not to say that Len Goodman wasn't a stellar judge, but I surprised myself this season by not actually missing him, and I...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: