Home Celebrity Paulina Porizkova spends final hours in home she shared with Ric Ocasek:...
Celebrity

Paulina Porizkova spends final hours in home she shared with Ric Ocasek: 'I never cried as much as I have in the last year'

0

Ric Ocasek and Paulina Porizkova at the 33rd Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Public Auditorium on April 14, 2018. (Photo: Kevin Kane/Getty Images For The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame)

Paulina Porizkova is spending her last hours in the NYC brownstone she shared with Ric Ocasek for 30 years.

The model, 55, posted a picture of herself in the now nearly bare brownstone. She was seated in front of the fireplace with most of their belongings now packed up and moved out. The wall-to-wall cheetah-print carpeting was the only real reminder of the home’s famous inhabitants, who moved into the posh, 5-bedroom home (with elevator!) as young lovers in 1989. The Cars frontman died there in Sept. 2019, two years after they separated though continued to share the house.

“Last two days in my house, It’s empty, cold and dirty,” Porizkova wrote. “I never cried as much as I have in the last year. I was never a crier. In fact, the opposite. I took a lot of care NEVER to be seen crying. This year has shown me I had tears to spare.”

Porizkova said she’s “having a bit of a crash” over the emotional moment and would be taking a break from Instagram. “I’m at the moment a permanent little gray cloud, and if I’m sick of hearing myself whine, I bet you are too. So many people out there with problems larger than mine. But it doesn’t make mine hurt less, you know?”

Some of Porizkova’s fellow models posted comments. Andie MacDowell recalled Porizkova being so “full of spirit” when they met as young models and urged her to get rest and take time out for herself. “Life is a journey,” MacDowell told her old friend. “This is just a door.”

And Helena Christensen asked Porizkova if she wanted to come to her weekend house in upstate New York to which Porizkova replied, “My upstate house is across the river from yours.”

Related: Paulina Porizkova shares photo of Ric Ocasek’s final resting place

- Advertisement -

Porizkova and Ocasek met on the set of the Cars’ video “Drive” in 1984. She was 18 and a rising star in the modeling world; he was 39 and married to his second wife. His divorce was finalized in 1988 and he and Porizkova married the next year. Just prior to their St. Barts wedding, they bought the brownstone in NYC’s Gramercy Park neighborhood, for $ 2.5 million. And it’s where they raised their two sons, Jonathan (born 1993) and Oliver (1999). (He has six sons total.)

The high-profile pair were NYC fixtures during their decades together and their split was a big surprise, as Porizkova announced in May 2018 that they had “peacefully separated” a year earlier. Despite the parting, they even continued making public appearances together.

They also continued to share their brownstone, but put it on the market, for $ 15 million, in early 2019. That September, he died unexpectedly at age 75 while recovering from surgery. (The coroner ruled that he died naturally of heart disease with pulmonary emphysema a contributing factor.) Porizkova found him deceased when she went to check on him in his bedroom.

While it seemed like they were an example of friendly exes, there was bitterness. Just weeks before he died, Ocasek, who was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2018, cut Porizkova from his will, noting that they were divorcing and saying she “abandoned” him. (He also omitted two of his sons, though not ones with Porizkova, from his will.)

She has shared her grieving publicly over the last year on social media, even taking on trolls. In an interview on CBS Sunday Morning in March, Porizkova speculated that their 21-year age difference played a factor in their split, saying, “Suddenly in our marriage it seemed like only one of us wanted to be married, and that was me. I just know that it’s really hard to be married to somebody if you’re the only one putting in all the work. And maybe it was age; maybe he just was tired. Maybe I was too — maybe I took too much energy to love. I don’t know.” 

The brownstone was re-listed right before Ocasek died for $ 13.9 million and after several price cuts it sold for $ 10 million in September of this year. (See photos of it here in a less “empty, cold and dirty” state.) Porizkova wrote on Instagram — where she has been documenting her moving — that she’s happy with the buyers, saying the “spirit of art and love will stay right here where it belongs.”

Porizkova has spent most of the pandemic at her weekend house in upstate N.Y., but returned to NYC in September to begin “the process of letting go.”

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment:

- Advertisement -
Previous articleThe Preexisting Conditions of the Coronavirus Pandemic
Next articleCan The Masked Singer Be Beat And More Questions After This Week's TV Ratings

RELATED ARTICLES

Celebrity

Ben Affleck Looks Unrecognizable After Shaving His Iconic Beard Off In Reunion Video With Matt Damon

0
bshilliday Ben Affleck is showing off a brand new youthful look, after shaving off his trademark beard. We’ve got his sexy facial-hair free makover. It’s been...
Read more
Celebrity

Everything the Kardashians Have Said About ‘KUWTK’ Coming to an End

0
Dory Jackson A tough goodbye. September 8 will forever mark the beginning of the end of Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ more than a decade-long...
Read more
Celebrity

John Cena & Shay Shariatzadeh Spotted Kissing Outside Courthouse After Getting Marriage License

0
bshilliday John Cena and new wife Shay Shariatzadeh couldn’t hide their joy upon picking up their marriage license. They adorably posed for loving selfies at...
Read more
Celebrity

Eamonn Holmes sparks frenzy in unearthed pic as he marks TV milestone 'Happy anniversary'

0
This Morning star Eamonn Holmes started working in television four decades ago this month. The 60-year-old presenter marked the special occasion by sharing an...
Read more
Celebrity

John Legend shares touching message to Chrissy Teigen amid pregnancy loss

0
John Legend shared a heartfelt message to wife Chrissy Teigen amid their pregnancy loss. After dedicating his emotional Billboard Music Awards performance of “Never Break”...
Read more
Celebrity

Armie Hammer Seeks Joint Custody, Asks Elizabeth Chambers Return to U.S.

0
Meredith Nardino Homeward bound? Armie Hammer wants estranged wife Elizabeth Chambers to bring daughter Harper, 5, and son Ford, 3, back to the U.S. after...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Anthony Joshua to fight Kubrat Pulev on Dec. 12 at O2 Arena

Sports 0
Sporting News Anthony Joshua's fight with Kubrat Pulev has been confirmed for Dec. 12 at the O2 Arena in London. Joshua was due to face the Bulgarian...
Read more

Can The Masked Singer Be Beat And More Questions After This Week's TV Ratings

Tv & Radio 0
As for the Thursday, October 15 game between the Braves and the Dodgers on Fox, TV Series Finale reports MLB scored an 0.7 rating...
Read more

Paulina Porizkova spends final hours in home she shared with Ric Ocasek: 'I never cried as much as I have in the last year'

Celebrity 0
Ric Ocasek and Paulina Porizkova at the 33rd Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Public Auditorium on April 14, 2018....
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: