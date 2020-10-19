Pelosi Sets Tuesday Deadline For Stimulus Package Negotiations

By

Danielle Ong

KEY POINTS

  • Pelosi gave the Trump administration a 48-hour deadline to strike a deal on the next stimulus package
  • The deadline will end Tuesday, the same day Republicans will vote on a $ 500B relief bill
  • The “skinny” bill may not include $ 1,200 of direct payments 

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi threw down the gauntlet to Republicans, setting a 48-hour deadline on negotiations for a potential $ 1.8 trillion coronavirus stimulus bill. 

In an interview on ABC News on Sunday, Pelosi said she is optimistic about her weekend meetings with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin. However, she also gave the White House until Tuesday to strike a deal, CNBC reports.  

“The 48 only relates to if we want to get it done before the election, which we do,” Pelosi said. “We’re saying to them, we have to freeze the design on some of these things — are we going with it or not, and what is the language? I’m optimistic, because again we’ve been back and forth on all this.”

