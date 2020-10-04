Penny Lancaster issues warning to Rod Stewart amid 'meltdown' during health struggles

Loose Women star Penny Lancaster, 49, has candidly opened up about her menopause process and how it has affected her life at home. The wife of Sir Rod Stewart, 75, lives in Essex with the rockstar and their two sons; Alastair, 14, and nine-year-old Aiden.

It was a panic-attack type of meltdown during lockdown

Penny said she indulged on too much food and drink during the lockdown period to numb her anxiousness, while experiencing menopausal symptoms.

The mother-of-two said she tried to keep her household in high sprits by putting on themed lunch and dinners, but admitted she got too carried away.

Rod’s wife explained: “I was trying to be jolly at the beginning and the pounds piled on.”

Addressing her health, she added: “It was a panic-attack type of meltdown, during lockdown.

“Usually I have a good threshold when it comes to being patient with people. That went out the window. I wasn’t in control and I just broke.

