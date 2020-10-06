Perseverance pays off

Actor and model Ikmal Amry has come a long way since he was a contestant on Hero Remaja in 2017.

His portrayal in TV horror drama Gantung The Series catapulted him into the big leagues and viewers were drawn to his character Ray.

From then on there was no looking back as Ikmal starred in several drama series including Puteri Yang Ditukar and most recently Bila Cupid Jatuh Cinta. He has also starred in telefilms Cassandra and Bapak.

He broke many hearts when he got engaged in May this year with the wedding date set for Dec 27.

During our interview, Ikmal revealed that acting was never part of his plans initially. “I took part in Hero Remaja back in 2017 after being pushed by my friend and I never really liked taking part in competitions. Basically I took part for fun and nothing more. “

“I never intended to become an actor or even be in the entertainment industry. But I am so thankful for where I am now and I enjoy every moment of being an actor.”

Ikmal is known for his great abs. When asked how his workout regime is like, he said. “I am a gym freak. I love to stay healthy. Due to my busy schedule, I hardly go to the gym nowadays but I will make sure to spend at least two hours every day at the gym or go at least four times a week.”

It has been said that he uploads shirtless photos of himself so that producers will want to cast him in their films.

- Advertisement -

“That is completely wrong. I never came out with any statement referring to that at all. I never uploaded my shirtless photos, or any photos to show my abs with the thought of getting any attention from the producers.

“I truly believe that the producers are looking for someone who is capable enough to carry or present the character the best.”

He believes he gets cast because of his talent and commitment.

“ I put 100% focus and commitment in every job I take and most of the producers out there know very much how I work hard and how committed I am in every task I am given. I don’t think you are allowed to go shirtless in any drama or movie made locally.”

Ikmal says he doesn’t need to take off his shirt to gain attention. His work speaks for itself.

He is currently working on dramas and films which are scheduled to be aired somewhere next year.

“I have been shooting back to back since the industry started getting back on track after the MCO. I am thankful for the opportunity to be able to work with so many amazing producers and currently I am taking a few days off and waiting to shoot for another drama which will begin at the end of September.”

Sharing about his wedding plans, he said the recent MCO gave him and his fiancee time to plan their wedding properly.

“We have planned everything since the beginning and now we are just waiting to execute it. We just need to make sure that we follow the proper SOP.”

- Advertisement -

Other that showbiz, Ikmal is venturing into the beauty business because he sees potential in its growth. “For that reason, I started my own business which is a cosmetic / skincare for men. It is called Siingle.

“Well the idea came when everyone was starting to ask about my skin regime and how do I take care of my skin. So it’s basically something that I have always wanted to do, which is to have my own business.

“At the same time , I want to educate men on the importance of washing their faces every day so that they can have healthy skin.”

He cites Tom Cruise as his favourite actor. “I have admired him since his Top Gun days. He really gets into the character of whatever role he portrays. It always gives me goosebumps because he is so convincing. He does his own stunts and he is an amazing actor.”

As to the kind of roles that Ikmal hopes to do in the future, he said: “I want something challenging. A role that requires me to fight and do my own stunts. To use my full energy. A role that needs me to be 100% physically prepared.”

While he plans to do well in acting and his beauty business, he says, “My ultimate goal is to have a happy life with my loved ones. And of course to have kids in the future.”

Like this: Like Loading...