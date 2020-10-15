- Advertisement -
'Person in jetpack' spotted flying again near LA airport
Twitter and Facebook's action over Joe Biden article reignites bias claims
"Investigations by the press, during impeachment, and even by two Republican-led Senate committees whose work was decried as 'not legitimate' and political by a...
Biden raised whopping $383M in September
Elena Schneider The enormous September fundraising haul for Biden, powered by more than $ 203 million from online donors, is the latest windfall for...
5 takeaways from the Amy Coney Barrett hearings
Josh Gerstein Senators give Barrett a promotionSen. Sheldon Whitehouse questions Amy Coney Barrett on Wednesday. | Erin Schaff/The New York Times via AP As the hearings...
Cougar stalk: Utah jogger on six-minute encounter with a mountain lion
Kyle Burgess' jog on his local trail in Utah turned into a life-or-death situation when he came across a cougar. He was pursued by the...
Biden campaign lashes out at New York Post
Kyle Cheney and Natasha Bertrand The Post’s story drew immediate comparisons to 2016, when Russian hackers dumped troves of emails from Democrats onto the internet...
Central Park: Amy Cooper 'made second racist call' against birdwatcher
In response, Ms Cooper called emergency services. She told them: "I'm in the Ramble," - a wooded area in Central Park - "there is...
