PES 2021 Data Pack 2.0 update makes HUGE changes: Check out the eFootball patch notes

PES 2021 players can download a huge new update on PS4, Xbox One and PC.

The Data Pack 2.0 update makes sweeping changes across the board, adding new kits, player moments, new face scans and lots more.

According to Konami, over 150 face scans have been added to the game, including Ansu Fati and Francisco Trincão from FC Barcelona, Cristiano Ronaldo from Juventus, William Saliba from Arsenal, and Albian Ajeti from Celtic.

Konami explains more: “In addition, over 200 teams have received the latest real-world kit updates. Belgium, England, France, Netherlands and Portugal are a small selection of the 24 National teams getting a wardrobe upgrade.

“Arsenal, FC Barcelona, Celtic FC, Juventus, Manchester United and AS Roma will also be turning heads in their newly updated third kits.”

Elsewhere, Rangers manager Steven Gerrard is now available as a Master League manager, while a selection of “unique” celebrations have been added for certain Iconic Moment Series players. 

Finally, fans have been treated to 14 new boots from adidas, NIKE, PUMA, UMBRO, MIZUNO and Joma.

You can see the full patch notes below.

Updates and Additions

• New season data for Jupiler Pro League (Belgium) implemented

• New season data for Serie A TIM (Italian league 1st division) implemented

• New season data for Serie BKT (Italian league 2nd division) implemented

• New season data for Spanish league implemented

• New season data for Spanish league 2nd division implemented

• New season data for Raiffeisen Super League (Switzerland) implemented

• New season data for Super Lig (Turkey) implemented

• New season data for CFA Super League (China) implemented

• Updated league emblem for BRASILEIRAO ASSAI 2020

• Updated league emblem for BRASILEIRAO SERIE B 2020

• Updated club team names

• Updated club team emblems

• Updated club team strips

• Updated national team strips

• Updated player names

• New/updated commentary data

• New/updated player portraits

• New/updated face models

• New/updated manager portraits

• New managers in Master League

• New/updated stadium data

• New boot and glove models

• New/updated cinematics and animations

• New player photos added to menu screens

Fixes

• Fixed an issue that prevented you from forwarding time and/or completing transfers in Master League. The issue was triggered after obtaining a player from another team by trading one of your own.

Other Updates

• Made some tweaks to the system responsible for determining what occurs when users go idle in online matches.

• A variety of minor adjustments have been made to each mode to improve the overall gaming experience.

The following Iconic Moment Series players will appear within various myClub campaigns

• October 22 – Ronaldinho (Iconic Match: 08/03/2005)

• October 22 – Carles Puyol (Iconic Match: 19/01/2012)

• October 22 – Deco (Iconic Match: 07/01/2006)

• October 29 – Patrick Viera (Iconic Match: 15/05/2004)

• October 29 – Sol Campbell (Iconic Match: 04/05/2002)

• October 29 – Gilberto Silva (Iconic Match: 11/08/2002)

