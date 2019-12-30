Peter Kay: Comedian, 46, hits out at ‘misleading’ documentary amid rare public appearance

Peter Kay, 46, has taken a break from the spotlight in recent years after he cancelled all scheduled work commitments in 2017 due to “unforeseen family circumstances”. The comedian broke his silence on social media to distance himself from a Channel 5 documentary titled Peter Kay Comedy Genius: In His Own Words.

The TV personality posted a statement on his Twitter account ahead of the show being aired which stated Peter was not involved in the two-hour documentary in any way.

In view of his 751,000 followers, the account has published a statement writing: “Very flattering of Channel 5 to commission the programme going out tonight, but just to let people know that ‘Peter Kay: In His Own Words’ has an incredibly misleading title, as it doesn’t feature any new interviews with Peter and all the footage is completely historic.

“The title also gives the impression that Peter has been involved in the making of this documentary, which he hasn’t. At all.”

The last tweet shared by the small-screen star was back in October when he promoted tickets for Phoenix Nights at the cinema in Blackpool.

