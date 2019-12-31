Peter Kay: Paddy McGuinness questions comedian’s post after ‘misleading’ claim

Peter Kay, 46, seemingly disapproved of Channel 5’s documentary about him titled Peter Kay Comedy Genius: In His Own Words. In a statement on his official Twitter page he said the two-hour long show featured old archive and was “misleading” to viewers.

In view of his 751,000 followers, the statement read: “Very flattering of Channel 5 to commission the programme going out tonight, but just to let people know that ‘Peter Kay: In His Own Words’ has an incredibly misleading title, as it doesn’t feature any new interviews with Peter and all the footage is completely historic.

“The title also gives the impression that Peter has been involved in the making of this documentary, which he hasn’t. At all.”

Channel 5 declined to comment when contacted by Express.co.uk.

