PewDiePie quits YouTube: Star taking break in 2020 – will he be back?

PewDiePie is quitting YouTube to take a short break in 2020

Superstar YouTuber PewDiePie has announced that he will be quitting the platform for a short time next year. The news was confirmed by Pewds himself, who revealed that he needed to take a break from YouTube. This was sandwiched in among a number of different subjects covering what’s happening in the world of content creators. The good news is that while PewDiePie is quitting YouTube, it will only be for a short break.

The influencer isn’t breaking away from the platform entirely or ending his channel, which has grown to be one of the biggest ever.

Instead, PewDiePie will be taking a short break in early 2020, which is something notoriously difficult for content creators to do.

Just a short break without videos can see influencers and streamers lose a lot of followers, harming their bottom line.

A winning formula and daily schedule of videos can prove very profitable for the top stars of YouTube.

But it also comes associated with a fatigue factor that can be hard to handle over extended periods.

And it appears this is partly the reason why PewDiePie will be stepping away from his channel for a time in 2020.