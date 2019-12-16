PewDiePie quits YouTube: Star taking break in 2020 – will he be back?

PewDiePie is quitting YouTube to take a short break in 2020
Superstar YouTuber PewDiePie has announced that he will be quitting the platform for a short time next year. The news was confirmed by Pewds himself, who revealed that he needed to take a break from YouTube. This was sandwiched in among a number of different subjects covering what’s happening in the world of content creators. The good news is that while PewDiePie is quitting YouTube, it will only be for a short break.
The influencer isn’t breaking away from the platform entirely or ending his channel, which has grown to be one of the biggest ever.
Instead, PewDiePie will be taking a short break in early 2020, which is something notoriously difficult for content creators to do.
Just a short break without videos can see influencers and streamers lose a lot of followers, harming their bottom line.
A winning formula and daily schedule of videos can prove very profitable for the top stars of YouTube.
But it also comes associated with a fatigue factor that can be hard to handle over extended periods.
And it appears this is partly the reason why PewDiePie will be stepping away from his channel for a time in 2020.
“I am taking a break from YouTube next year,” he told his fans in a recent PewNews video.
“I wanted to say it in advance because I made up my mind.
“I’m tired. I’m feeling very tired. I don’t know if you can tell. Just so you know, early next year I’ll be away for a little while. I’ll explain that later but I wanted to give a heads up,” he explained.
The phrasing confirms that this won’t be a definite break for PewDiePie, whose real name is Felix Kjellberg.
Pewdiepie shared a few hints during 2019 regarding an extended break, telling fans back in August: “I do think it would be good for me to take a break at some point.
“It would be nice to not have YouTube in my brain for the first time in 10 years.”
Fans shared their own opinions regarding the announcement in the video comments section, with the PewNews video having already been viewed over 4 million times.
“I’m fine with PewDiePie taking a break, not that he needs my justification,” one YouTube fans writes.
“Lately he looks tired and like he’s just doing videos to please others. It must be hard having 102 million people constantly looking at you to do things right or be on the top.
“He has a life too, and maybe he just needs to go off for a few months, or maybe a few years.”
As mentioned above, PewDiePie’s channel will be going quiet but only for a short period in 2020.
Details regarding when this might be happening haven’t been shared yet but fans will be looking for an update in the coming weeks.
PewDiePie – who has more than 100 million subscribers – made his name playing horror games such as Amnesia: The Dark Descent.
PewDiePie has been involved in a number of controversies and has faced accusations of anti-Semitism, as well as from the use of racial slur.
The Swedish YouTuber has helped put horror games like Amnesia and Five Nights at Freddy’s on the map, and has even been credited with making Minecraft more popular than Fortnite in 2019.