PGA Championship projected cut line: What will the cut be, how many players can make it?

But the likes of Jordan Spieth (+3), Sergio Garcia (+3) and Phil Mickelson (+3) all have work to do on Friday.

Rory McIlroy had an eventful first round which consisted of three consecutive bogeys before clawing his way back to level-par.

Current World No 1 Justin Thomas will hope to climb up the leaderboard as well after his one-over par on Thursday.

Thomas, McIlroy and Woods were grouped together for the opening two rounds with seven PGA Championship wins between the trio.

Source Daily Express :: Golf Feed

Like this: Like Loading...