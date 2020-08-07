Home Golf PGA Championship projected cut line: What will the cut be, how many...
Golf

PGA Championship projected cut line: What will the cut be, how many players can make it?

0

But the likes of Jordan Spieth (+3), Sergio Garcia (+3) and Phil Mickelson (+3) all have work to do on Friday.

Rory McIlroy had an eventful first round which consisted of three consecutive bogeys before clawing his way back to level-par.

Current World No 1 Justin Thomas will hope to climb up the leaderboard as well after his one-over par on Thursday.

Thomas, McIlroy and Woods were grouped together for the opening two rounds with seven PGA Championship wins between the trio.

Source Daily Express :: Golf Feed

- Advertisement -
Previous articlePaul McCartney admits ‘I’ve been avoiding it my whole life’ in surprising career admission
Next articleProgressives alarmed by Rice's vast financial investments

RELATED ARTICLES

Golf

Bryson DeChambeau wins US Open for maiden major triumph over Matt Wolff

Newslanes - 0
DeChambeau quickly proved his detractors wrong with a solid opening round of 69, followed by a two-under par round on Friday. While everyone else up...
Read more
Golf

US Open cut line 2020: Projected cut and which players are at risk at Winged Foot

Newslanes - 0
US Open cut line 2020 The projected cut will likely change throughout the afternoon session at Winged Foot but it's currently set at four-over par. Phil...
Read more
Golf

Rory McIlroy wife: Why Erica Stoll prefers to stay out of the limelight

Newslanes - 0
"And I'm not saying that I want to have hard days to get over, but you're a little more relaxed. "When I say it's not...
Read more
Golf

Tiger Woods girlfriend: Why Erica Herman is rarely pictured when Woods plays

Newslanes - 0
"This year I really haven't putted as well as I wanted to," said Woods. "And the times I did make a few swing mistakes, I...
Read more
Golf

US Open EXCLUSIVE: Three players tipped to challenge Dustin Johnson at Winged Foot course

Newslanes - 0
"You're going to have to putt unbelievably well this week" But two-time US champion North struggles to look past Johnson as being a strong contender...
Read more
Golf

US Open EXCLUSIVE: Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy 'hurt' more than anybody else

Newslanes - 0
"Rory is such an emotional type of player that when he gets going and he loves showing off. "He hasn't been able to do that...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Flu jab in pharmacy: Which pharmacies are offering the flu vaccine?

Lifestyle Newslanes - 0
The vaccine is also available at Boots, although they have currently suspended bookings for anyone under 65 due to “unprecedented demand”. A spokesperson for Boots...
Read more

The National Guard’s Fire-Mapping Drones Get an AI Upgrade

Business Newslanes - 0
Tom Simonite More than 3 million acres of California have burned this year, and 18,000 firefighters are still battling 27 major wildfires across the sooty...
Read more

Conspiracy theorist 'stole truck so he could rush to meet with space aliens'

World Newslanes - 0
staronline@reachplc.com (Lottie O'Neill) A conspiracy theorist claimed he stole a truck so he could rush to a "meeting with space aliens ". Bryce Jerald Dixon reportedly...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming Newslanes - 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment Newslanes - 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science Newslanes - 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: