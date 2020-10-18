Home Celebrity Phil Collins ex-wife Orianne Cevey 'dumps him via text' and 'marries someone...
Phil Collins ex-wife Orianne Cevey 'dumps him via text' and 'marries someone else'

Phil is believed to have received the text in July shortly before Orianne walked down the aisle in August to guitarist Thomas Bates.

The In The Air Tonight hitmaker and Orianne married back in 1999, but split in 2006, before getting divorced two years later.

They share sons Nicholas, 19, and Mathew, 15.

In 2015 the couple decided to give their romance another chance, although they never remarried.

Friends of the popular star who is worth £130million, have claimed that he doesn’t want to pay out anymore money.     

Phil said at the time they gave their marriage another go: “We went back because we realised we had made a mistake. 

“A lot of people don’t have that chance, or don’t give themselves that chance. 

“Our young sons Matthew and Nicholas are like a dog with two tails. I mean, they’re just so happy. 

