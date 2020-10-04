Phil Vickery 'has chemistry' with farmer he met on This Morning after Fern Britton split

A source told The Sun: “Phil and Alison became good mates. They have very natural chemistry. A few people have been gossiping.”

The pair have shot segments for the show together at her 35-acre farm several times.

According to the publication, they also regularly interact on Twitter.

Express.co.uk has contacted a representative for Phil and Alison for comment.

