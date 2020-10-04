Phil Vickery 'has chemistry' with farmer he met on This Morning after Fern Britton split

A source told The Sun: “Phil and Alison became good mates. They have very natural chemistry. A few people have been gossiping.”
The pair have shot segments for the show together at her 35-acre farm several times.
According to the publication, they also regularly interact on Twitter.
Express.co.uk has contacted a representative for Phil and Alison for comment.
READ MORE: Archie Lyndhurst dead: How did actor Nicholas Lyndhurst’s son die?
Fern married her second husband Phil following her divorce from her first husband, TV executive Clive Jones.
She shares twin sons Jack and Harry, 25, and a daughter Grace, 22 with Clive.
Phil was also previously married to Sarah Ann Lock from 1990 to 1999.
In her first interview after their split, Fern admitted she had been “very low”.
Speaking to Woman and Home, she said: “We simply needed to follow our own paths.
“Over time we realised we weren’t necessarily having the kind of life we once did. It seemed right to say ‘thank you’ and move on.”
On her feelings post-split, she added to the publication: “I’m feeling really confident, strong and quite indestructible.
“There are times, of course, when I’ve been very low and finding life difficult.”
Source:Daily Express :: Celebrity News Feed