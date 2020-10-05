Home Tv & Radio Phillip Schofield booed on This Morning as caller says he refused them...
Phillip Schofield booed on This Morning as caller says he refused them autograph

Phillip Schofield was left blushing on today’s This Morning, when one caller revealed the ITV star had refused to give his daughter an autograph.

During the Spin To Win competition, Phil, 58, and Holly Willoughby, 39, got in touch with a caller in Bristol.

During the chat, the duo heard the contestant happily shout to his daughter: “I’m on the telly!”

Holly asked the caller for his daughter’s name, which he revealed as “Honey”.

The ITV presenter exclaimed: “Aw, what a beautiful name!”

Suddenly, the caller admitted himself and his daughter had an encounter with Phil many moons ago, when he presented a radio show in Bristol.

He said: “She met Phillip many years ago when he was on Radio One.”

Phillip Schofield was left blushing on today’s show when the embarrassing incident was recalled

The caller explained they “followed” Phil to a hot air balloon in Bristol, as he prepared to present a radio segment.

He added: “She asked you for your autograph and you said ‘no, you were too busy’.”

Phil, who had been smiling throughout the story, suddenly let his face sink in horror, as he realised he had denied the young girl an autograph.

Taking to Twitter, viewers were floored by the awkward exchange, as they watched Phil’s reaction from their living rooms, whilst Phillip was jeered and booed by members of the crew on the ITV show.

Holly entertained the caller while Phil drew up an autograph

“‘My daughter asked you for your autograph but you said you were too busy’. Ouch Phil #ThisMorning,” one fan wrote.

“Caller… ‘my little daughter asked for your autograph, Philip, but you said no I’m too busy!’ Classic, Phil’s face…” penned a second.

“Hahaha too busy for an autograph. You call him out fella,” added a third.

Phil whipped out a pen and drafted an autograph for the caller as an apology

And a fourth exclaimed: “Oooh, Phil. Who’d have thought you’d treat autograph hunter like that?!”

Determined to make amends, Phil ripped a page out of his script and scribbled a personalised autograph for Honey.

Holding the notepaper up to the camera, Phil wrote that he was “not too busy this time” as he shared the apology letter with his fan.

Gesturing to the bag of goodies the caller had won in Spin to Win, Holly added: “Well send you the autographs anyway.”

This Morning airs on weekdays at 10am on ITV.

