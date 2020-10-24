Home Tv & Radio Phillip Schofield emotional as dad gives Million Pound Cube winnings to kids
Phillip Schofield emotional as dad gives Million Pound Cube winnings to kids

ITV star Phillip Schofield was close to tears on The Million Pound Cube on Friday.

The 58-year-old television presenter was overcome with emotion as contestant Adam broke down in tears after winning £100,000 on the ITV game show alongside his son Rhys.

The father-and-son duo were back on the ITV game show this evening as they hoped to pocket some serious cash.

Having already appeared on Thursday’s episode, Adam and Rhys had already impressed host Phillip and viewers alike with their skills in The Cube.

Despite using his simplify and losing a number of lives, father Adam managed to pocket the cash during the £100,000 game, but he soon became overwhelmed with the gravity of the win.

Phillip Schofield was close to tears on The Million Pound Cube on Friday

Adam was delighted to be going home with the eye-watering amount of cash and could barely speak to Phillip towards the end of the show.

Phillip told Adam: “You’ve just changed the life of your kids.”

The emotional player clasped his eyes after the victory, telling the host: “It’s a bit much to take in.”

The presenter continued to praise Adam’s efforts: “That was beautifully played and beautifully emotional – you haven’t beaten The Cube but you have taken £100,000 from it.”

Adam was overcome with emotion after winning £100,000 on the ITV game show

It wasn’t just Phillip who felt the emotion as viewers at home were also close to tears over Adam’s reaction to winning the eye-watering prize money.

Taking to Twitter, one fan penned: “Okay all jokes aside, what a legend to win that for his children. The emotion at the end got me. Well done Adam!”

Another added: “Ok, ok, I’m feeling Adam. He may have been a bit intense but to see how made up that both his kids get 50k and each is lovely.”

A third person said: “I absolutely love Adam. What a caring father! So happy for him and his kids!”

Rhys hugged his dad Adam as he broke down in tears

While a fourth posted: “That was quite a touching moment seeing Adam getting emotional about winning a significant amount of money for his children.”

“Congratulations Adam and Rhys on winning £100,000,” said a fifth viewer.

Phillip, 58, was right behind the pair as they vied for the six-figure target with Adam solely responsible for whether they’d head home empty-handed or not.

Tasked with flipping a number of blocks the other way up before the timer ran out, Adam found the challenge frustrating but managed to complete it with help of a simplify, going against his Rhys’ advice.

Adam told Phillip he was giving his share of the winnings to his daughter Rachel, who was watching in the crowd, while his son could pocket the other half.

When the life-changing sum of money was guaranteed for the duo, the tears soon flowed.

