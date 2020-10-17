Home Tv & Radio Phillip Schofield opens up on fiery Noel Edmonds spat as he refuses...
Phillip Schofield opens up on fiery Noel Edmonds spat as he refuses to back down

This Morning presenter Phillip Schofield may be known for his cheeky sense of humour and friendly nature, but the host has had his fair share of spats during his lengthy TV career.

One of his most recent was with Deal or No Deal star Noel Edmonds, who Phillip had been on friendly terms with for years.

Noel appeared on This Morning back in 2017 to defend his controversial Twitter posts about what he thought was causing cancer.

The TV host, 71, was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2013 and claimed it was caused by the stress in his life at the time.

Phillip and Noel fell out after they clashed on This Morning over cancer causes

He also said that a ‘sound wave’ machine, which cost £2.3k, helped him recover from the disease.

During his appearance on the This Morning sofa, things turned tense between Noel, Phillip and Dr Ranj, who regularly appears on the show.

Noel accused the show of “stitching him up” after Phillip accused him of being “insensitive” to other cancer sufferers, and the TV star later hit out at the presenter.

Noel and Phillip later engaged in a brutal Twitter spat about the interview

He said after the interview: “Phil, if you are unlucky enough to be seriously ill, I promise I won’t be so callous and I will show you respect, sympathy and compassion,” before accusing Phillip and Holly of being “aggressive, disrespectful and dishonest”.

The pair then engaged in a fiery Twitter spat six months later, with Phillip hitting out at Noel after he claimed that “negative people are more vulnerable to serious illness and premature death”.

Phillip replied: “But were they incredibly insensitive and tactless in their delivery of said research?”

Phillip admitted his regret over the row but didn’t back down over his stance

Noel hit back: “You corrupted the truth and made a fool of your self. You corrupted the truth and made a fool of your self.”

Phillip responded: “Must be awful to brood for so long! Are you being negative?”

The spat ended with Noel writing: “Point proved. I rest my case.”

Speaking out their fall-out in his autobiography Life is What You Make it, Phillip wrote: “I always cited him as my TV inspiration.

“Sadly, many years later, he and I would strongly disagree over an interview on This Morning when he suggested that ‘negative energy’ could cause cancer. I still take a different point of view to Noel, but I think it’s a terrible shame we fell out over it.”

