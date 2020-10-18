Home Celebrity Phillip Schofield pleads for surgery amid 'debilitating' condition 'Drives me insane'
Phillip Schofield pleads for surgery amid 'debilitating' condition 'Drives me insane'

The 58-year-old said he is suffering from “debilitating eye floaters” and he is looking at surgery which currently only exists in the United States.

Phillip explained that his eye retinas “are not detaching” but he would like the health issue resolved.

The doctor explained that if this was the case, it would be considered a “medical emergency”.

Speaking on This Morning, Dr Sara explained: “Floaters occur when you get small dots across your visual eyesight.

“They tend to be more noticeable when you are looking at bright white walls or a piece of paper or even at the sky.”

She continued: “They are not usually anything to worry about, and it occurs as we get older because the jelly-like substance in our eye becomes a bit more liquified as we get older, and that can cause clumps.

“It can also cause the retina to detach slightly for the edges, and that’s what causes those shadows.

“But for most people, nothing to worry about, your brain actually adjusts to them and you stop seeing them.”

“Funnily enough, I had a person who is on the TV contact me the other day and said, ‘I heard you’ve got floaters, what do you do?'”

Phillip continued: “I am at the cutting edge of all this, let me tell you, because the only way to treat them is a vitrectomy, where they suck the jelly out of your eye.

“Within 12 months you get a cataract, so they are trying to pioneer a half vitrectomy, which started in America – see I know a lot about this!”

He added: “You have half the vitrectomy, take the floaters out, but you don’t get a cataract.

