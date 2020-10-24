Home Celebrity Phillip Schofield speaks out on mum’s fears after coming out as gay...
Celebrity

Phillip Schofield speaks out on mum’s fears after coming out as gay during health battle

0

By

Phillip Schofield speaks out on mum’s fears after coming out as gay during health battle 1

Confused by her response, the presenter recalled: “I said ‘What the hell do you mean? Why do you think I’m going blind?’

“She said, ‘Those things you’ve got in your eyes and I know you’ve been very sad recently’ and I said ‘No mum, no. No I’m not going blind’.”

The host went on to say others feared he was unwell ahead of his announcement due to his noticeable weight loss.

In response to him coming out as gay, Phillip previously said his mum replied: “‘Oh ok, well I don’t care’.”

He laughed as he recalled his mum’s simple but loving response to something he had struggled to come to terms with for decades, during his chat with Holly Willoughby on This Morning.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleAn Ancient Maya City Had a Surprisingly Effective Water Filtration System
Next article8 Tips for Stress Relief and Anxiety Management

RELATED ARTICLES

Celebrity

50 Cent Mocks Busta Rhymes After He Shares Impressive Before & After Pics Of Body Transformation

0
By Jenna Lemoncelli Instead of supporting Donald Trump on social media, 50 Cent trolled Busta Rhymes on Oct. 23, after the rapper shared shirtless before and...
Read more
Celebrity

Sofia Richie’s Family ‘Approves’ of BF Matthew Morton After Scott Disick

0
By Dory Jackson Stamp of approval! Sofia Richie’s famous family is fully on board with her new relationship with Matthew Morton. “Matt and Sofia are totally a...
Read more
Celebrity

Levon Thurman-Hawke: 5 Things To Know About Ethan Hawke’s Son Spotted On ‘Stranger Things 4’ Set

0
By Samantha Wilson Learn more about Levon Thurman-Hawke, Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke’s son spotted on the set of ‘Stranger Things 4’ with his sister, star...
Read more
Celebrity

Arnold Schwarzenegger undergoes successful heart surgery: 'I feel fantastic'

0
By Arnold Schwarzenegger is on the mend after another heart surgery. On Friday, Schwarzenegger revealed on Twitter that he has “a new aortic valve” and thanked...
Read more
Celebrity

G-Eazy Licks Ashley Benson’s Face As They Enjoy A Date Night In LA — See Pics

0
By Jason Brow The love between Ashely Benson and G-Eazy tastes sweet. At least, here’s hoping it does, because the rapper was spotted giving her lips...
Read more
Celebrity

Bethenny Frankel Is 'Really Happy' After Splitting From Ex Paul Bernon

0
By Meredith Nardino Not all breakups are messy. Bethenny Frankel doesn’t have any hard feelings toward ex Paul Bernon after calling off their two-year relationship. The Real...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

8 Tips for Stress Relief and Anxiety Management

Lifestyle 0
By By WSJ Staff Oct. 23, 2020 5:53 pm ET BE CHILL With isolation, working from home and the pandemic taking a notable toll on mental health,...
Read more

Phillip Schofield speaks out on mum’s fears after coming out as gay during health battle

Celebrity 0
By Confused by her response, the presenter recalled: “I said ‘What the hell do you mean? Why do you think I'm going blind?' "She said, 'Those...
Read more

An Ancient Maya City Had a Surprisingly Effective Water Filtration System

Science 0
By Michelle Starr Water is essential for basic human survival. But it can also be dangerous; contaminated water can spread deadly diseases that have the potential...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack. And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale. The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress