Phillip Schofield’s ex says coming out could've jeopardised career as she talks romance

“This is something that has caused many heart-breaking conversations at home.”

He added: “My family have held me so close: they have tried to cheer me up, to smother me with kindness and love, despite their own confusion, yet still I can’t sleep and there have been some very dark moments.”

Phillip later addressed his statement on This Morning and continued to praise his wife and daughters for their support.

He also said he hadn’t thought about meeting anybody new or dating.

Reports have since claimed he has moved out of his family home in Oxfordshire, but he appeared to deny this back in May.

Most recently, it was revealed he had bought a new property in Chiswick worth £2million.

Source:Daily Express :: Celebrity News Feed

Like this: Like Loading...