Home Science Physicists Have Successfully Connected Two Large Objects in Quantum Entanglement
Science

Physicists Have Successfully Connected Two Large Objects in Quantum Entanglement

0

Mike McRae

We stride through our Universe with the confidence of a giant, giving little thought to the fact that reality bubbles with uncertainty.

But physicists have just served up a sharp reminder that even our macroscopic world is subject to the laws of quantum physics – by successfully entangling a millimetre-sized drum with a large cloud of atoms.

The researchers from the Niels Bohr Institute at the University of Copenhagen conducted the experiment using a 13 nanometre-thick, millimetres-long silicon nitride membrane (or drum) that buzzed lightly when struck with photons.

Those photons, or particles of light, came courtesy of a thin fog of a billion caesium atoms spinning inside the confines of a small, cold cell.

Despite being two very different objects, the millimetres-long drum and the fog of atoms represent an entangled system – and they push the limits of quantum mechanics.

“The bigger the objects, the further apart they are, the more disparate they are, the more interesting entanglement becomes from both fundamental and applied perspectives,” says senior researcher Eugene Polzik.

“With the new result, entanglement between very different objects has become possible”. 

Entanglement is one of those concepts that feels far more mystical than intuitive, describing a connection between objects that exists independently of time and space.

- Advertisement -

No matter how far apart, or how many years have passed, a change to one part of an entangled system prompts an immediate adjustment to the rest.

More than once, Einstein referred to the concept as a ‘spooky action at a distance’, believing it had more to do with a shortfall in our knowledge than anything truly bizarre.

A century on, our understanding of quantum physics not only leaves plenty of room for such spookiness, it is forming the basis of amazing new fields of innovation, from super strong encryption to new kinds of radar.

“Quantum mechanics is like a double-edged sword,” says quantum physicist Michał Parniak from the Niels Bohr Institute.

“It gives us wonderful new technologies, but also limits precision of measurements which would seem just easy from a classical point of view.”

In isolation, a single particle’s properties are an anxious mess of possibility represented by the rise and fall of a wave. It moves in all directions at once. Spins in two directions at the same time. It’s all and it’s nothing.

As the particle interacts with other objects, its uncertainty doesn’t immediately vanish, but combines in complex ways we can model mathematically.

It’s these very predictable computations that make up the backbone of quantum computers. Yet such tech relies on the spin of a small number of relatively identical particles.

That’s why this latest breakthrough is so important – a visible drum wobbling in a breeze of photons wafting from a cloud of atoms is a whole other ballgame for physicists.

- Advertisement -

Being able to observe entanglement on a larger scale, one that involves a diversity of materials, is like studying a language that could be applied to quantum conversations.

This would be incredibly useful for ‘listening’ in on tools that require incredibly fine precision. Knowing how their quantum probabilities combine is a critical step in knowing how to sift out meaning in what otherwise seems like chaos.

Take the enormous array or lasers making up the Laser Interferometer Gravitational-wave Observatory (LIGO), for example. Though immense, the heart of the device lines up light waves with such precision that the very hum of uncertainty in an empty vacuum risks making a mess of it.

Entangling macroscopic systems like LIGO’s mirrors could – in theory – allow researchers to better account for a degree of quantum uncertainty.

A millimetre wide drum is admittedly a tiny step by comparison. But for giants like us, it’s a crucial opportunity for listening carefully to the way reality shakes beneath our feet.

This research was published in Nature.

Source:ScienceAlert – Latest

- Advertisement -
Previous articleBreonna Taylor grand jury recordings released
Next articleDonald Trump Hospitalized After Experiencing Symptoms Of Coronavirus

RELATED ARTICLES

Science

How the Coronavirus Got to Donald Trump

Newslanes - 0
Megan Molteni, Adam Rogers So it was no surprise to epidemiologists like Smith that this strategy failed. “We can’t test our way out of this....
Read more
Science

NASA news: Space agency researchers turn to TREES in exoplanet alien life search

Newslanes - 0
The question of whether alien life exists has preoccupied philosophers and scientists for millennia, without any significant progress so far in finding an answer....
Read more
Science

Martian lake breakthrough ‘could lead’ to life on Mars mission, scientist claims

Newslanes - 0
A report, published online this week, backs up what scientists had already said in 2018 – that Mars’ south pole hides a huge lake...
Read more
Science

President Donald Trump Tests Positive for Covid-19

Newslanes - 0
Adam Rogers President Donald Trump announced in a tweet late Thursday night that he and his wife Melania have tested positive for the virus that...
Read more
Science

Einstein TRIUMPH: Massive black hole discovery confirms physicist's theory of relativity

Newslanes - 0
Einstein's theory of general relativity states gravity is matter warping spacetime. According to the German scientist’s theory, the faster a body spins, the more...
Read more
Science

Why Some Ecologists Worry About Rooftop Honey Bee Programs

Newslanes - 0
Jennifer Clare Ball Early morning sunlight and strong cooling winds hit the roof of a 52-story Chicago high-rise, where three wooden structures that, in another...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

When Waking Life Feels Like a Dream

Fashion Newslanes - 0
Melissa KirschWelcome. I’ve been thinking lately about the tension between dreams and waking life. So much of the recent months has felt uncharted, unreal...
Read more

Kate Garraway husband update: GMB star's stark warning to the public

Celebrity Newslanes - 0
While talking on GMB in August, she said: "He's very much still with us. There seem to be different challenges every week. "I know everyone...
Read more

Happy Together! Seth Rogen Celebrates 9 Years With Wife Lauren

Celebrity Newslanes - 0
Dory Jackson Lauren Miller and Seth Rogen David Fisher/ShutterstockForever in love! Congrats are in order for Seth Rogen and Lauren Miller Rogen as the twosome...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming Newslanes - 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment Newslanes - 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science Newslanes - 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: