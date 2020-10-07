Piers Morgan backed by Supernanny Jo Frost after £9 burger refund claim ‘It’s principle'

Piers originally retweeted an article about himself which read, ‘Millionaire @PiersMorgan defends demanding for a £9 refund after he’s slammed for claiming on soggy burger.’
Next to this, the columnist typed his alternative headline for the story, writing: “OR: Burger produced by company worth $ 161 billion, & delivered by company worth $ 100 billion, turned up an hour late, cold, drenched in cola & inedible.”
Jo Frost, who is famous for teaching children manners and discipline on her programme Supernanny, responded with her view on the matter.
She wrote to Piers: “Wht is it with #burgergate I once got ‘shamed’ bcos a very famous hotel, 3 times, served me a medium rare cooked burger, when I had asked for it too b very very well done.(sic)
“It’s as if u can’t complain about the food u pay for if it’s served up wrong. But It’s the principle no?”(sic)
Underneath, fans also weighed in on the argument, as many questioned the service provided by food delivery companies.
Another responded: “It doesn’t matter what financial situation someone’s in, to expect a service which companies claim to provide. And I’m glad @piersmorgan has addressed it, a voice that may be heard… There are too many big money companies not being held accountable for their crap service.”
A third commented: “It doesn’t matter how much money you have in the bank. Its your legal right to complain and ask for a refund if a company fails to honour any part of its service to you, the customer. Lots of bitter people out there. I say good for you.”(sic)
Piers had previously vented his frustration after he waited 40 minutes for his delivery on Saturday afternoon.
He fumed: “Ordered a Big Mac via @UberEats an hour ago. ETA was ’20 minutes’.
“Now spent past 40 minutes watching my delivery rider waltz his way around West London.(sic)
“He’s currently further away than when he picked it up.