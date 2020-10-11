Piers Morgan blasts Matt Hancock 'must resign' as claims of 'shocking behaviour' emerge

The father-of-four continued: “Bad enough that he is cracking jokes about his shameful testing system.

“But if he was drinking in the Commons bar after the 10pm curfew, as a senior Tory MP has told the Mail on Sunday, then his position is untenable & he must resign.”

It comes as a senior Tory MP told the Mail on Sunday the Health Secretary had remained in a Commons bar until “at least 10.25pm” on one occasion earlier this week, the paper claimed.

The newspaper also reported Hancock arrived at the bar just before a 9.40pm vote, ordered a glass of wine and joked: “The drinks are on me – but Public Health England are in charge of the payment methodology so I will not be paying anything.”

