Piers Morgan: GMB host hits out at Britain’s Got Talent final 'Far too many magicians'

The show also included a special segment dedicated to West End musicals that have remain closed since the beginning of the year.

60 entertainers were brought together by world-renowned theatre producer, Cameron Mackintosh, including from the show Les Miserables – The Staged Concert, The Phantom Of The Opera and Mary Poppins.

Performers included Michael Ball, Carrie Hope Fletcher, John Owen-Jones, Shan Ako, Killian Donnelly, Zizi Strallen and Charlie Stemp.

As social distancing remains in place, theatres have seen performances come to a complete halt since March, with no word yet as to when they may re-open.

Like this: Like Loading...