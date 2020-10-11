Home Celebrity Piers Morgan: GMB host hits out at Britain’s Got Talent final 'Far...
Celebrity

Piers Morgan: GMB host hits out at Britain’s Got Talent final 'Far too many magicians'

0

The show also included a special segment dedicated to West End musicals that have remain closed since the beginning of the year.

60 entertainers were brought together by world-renowned theatre producer, Cameron Mackintosh, including from the show Les Miserables – The Staged Concert, The Phantom Of The Opera and Mary Poppins.

Performers included Michael Ball, Carrie Hope Fletcher, John Owen-Jones, Shan Ako, Killian Donnelly, Zizi Strallen and Charlie Stemp.

As social distancing remains in place, theatres have seen performances come to a complete halt since March, with no word yet as to when they may re-open.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleConcerned you could have breast cancer? The test that could save your life

RELATED ARTICLES

Celebrity

Bachelor's Madison Prewett Is Dating NBA Player Michael Porter Jr.

0
Mariah Cooper Moving on! Madison Prewett is dating NBA star Michael Porter Jr. seven months after calling it quits with The Bachelor‘s Peter Weber.The Bachelor...
Read more
Celebrity

Jessica Simpson Goes Bike Riding In ‘5 Inch Platforms’ & Skinny Jeans After 100Lb. Weight Loss — See Pic

0
Cassie Gill Jessica Simpson is proudly showing off her figure! The singer and fashion designer went for a ride on her 7-year-old son Ace’s bike...
Read more
Celebrity

Bearded Jonah Hill Is Almost Unrecognizable After Weight Loss in New Pic

0
Us Weekly Staff When it comes to transformations, no one does it better than celebrities — especially in terms of showcasing dramatic weight loss and...
Read more
Celebrity

Jay-Z offers to pay fines for those arrested during protests for Alvin Cole, including mom and sisters

0
Jay-Z is standing by protesters calling for justice in the February 2020 shooting death of Alvin Cole at the hands of police in Wisconsin.  Jay-Z and Team...
Read more
Celebrity

Jeff Goldblum, 67, Is The Ultimate Thirst Trap After Recreating His Shirtless Scene From ‘Jurassic Park’

0
Erin Silvia Jeff Goldblum gave fans who made sure they’re ‘good to vote’, a ‘reward’ in the form of an eye-catching photo of himself, as...
Read more
Celebrity

David Walliams son: What is the name of David Walliams son?

0
"I've enjoyed having more time with my son because we've been reading Roald Dahl books together which has been a real pleasure to actually...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Piers Morgan: GMB host hits out at Britain’s Got Talent final 'Far too many magicians'

Celebrity 0
The show also included a special segment dedicated to West End musicals that have remain closed since the beginning of the year. 60 entertainers were...
Read more

Concerned you could have breast cancer? The test that could save your life

Health 0
At 21, Jess said her final goodbyes to Mum Joanna. Nobody in their immediate family had breast cancer, so the devastating disease seemingly came...
Read more

What to Read This Weekend

Fashion 0
Melissa KirschWelcome. The weekend, again, and with it, time, perhaps for escape. For some, car trips, screenless forays into spaces beyond home. For others,...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: