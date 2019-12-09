Piers Morgan: GMB host regrets not 'having a crack' on Kate Garraway amid swipe at husband

“She’s always been a great laugh on and off camera, and more importantly, has always been able to laugh at herself.”

He continued: “After Kate announced she was marrying her husband Derek Draper, with whom I used to lock horns when he was a Labour spin doctor and I was editor of the Daily Mirror, I emailed her to say: ‘If I’d known the bar was that low, I’d have had a crack myself.'”

Piers’ mischievous admission comes after Kate’s other half admitted seeing “lewd” close-ups of his wife’s breasts on social media was “a weird experience” after some I’m A Celebrity viewers gushed about her bikini body.

He also spoke out about a Twitter account dedicated to the GMB presenter’s “awesome rack”, which now has more than 11,000 followers.