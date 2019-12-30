Piers Morgan: GMB star hits out at 'anxiety ridden-snowflakes' as he makes bold claim

“We’re breeding a generation who are encouraged to think that there’s no such thing as a loss, but the real world is not like that.

“What are we doing when our kids just win all the time, or think they do? They come 25th in a race and they get a medal – why?

“Kids get covered in cotton wool, come out the other end and say, “Hang on, the real world seems awful.”

“Well, it would do. If you have a show and it gets cancelled, no one gives you a participation prize.”

