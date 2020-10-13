Home Tv & Radio Piers Morgan mocks Jamie Redknapp's 'ego' in brutal Good Morning Britain swipe
Tv & Radio

Piers Morgan mocks Jamie Redknapp's 'ego' in brutal Good Morning Britain swipe

0

staronline@reachplc.com (Jack Hardwick)

Piers Morgan was unable to resist taking a swipe at sporting ace Jamie Redknapp after the footballer appeared on Good Morning Britain.

Jamie, 47, appeared on ITV’s hit breakfast show to talk about his new book Jamie Redknapp: Me, Family and the Making of a Footballer.

The book focuses on Jamie’s first 18 years of his life.

As Jamie appeared on the show, Piers playfully hit out: “It takes some ego to do a series of autobiographies, who do you think you are, Winston Churchill?”

Laughing, Jamie hit back: “Ego. You have got some front Piers!”

Away from the cameras Piers and Jamie are set for a chart battle with Piers’ new book also set to be released this week.

Piers Morgan mocked Jamie Redknapp live on GMB

Opening up about his new book, Jamie said: “It has been fun… it is something I am proud of and something for my kids that they can look at.

“For anyone who wants to know the secret about being a footballer, the truth is we don’t know.

- Advertisement -

“It just doesn’t work out like that.

“You have to want it so bad it hurts. I had to work as hard if not harder because of my dad [Harry Redknapp].

“I think that is why I went to Liverpool, the other end of the country, so no one could throw the Bournemouth links at me.

Jamie has urged kids to get off their PlayStations and practice their football skills

Keen to get an understanding of teenage Jamie, Piers probed: “By your own admission you were ‘weird and obsessive’ – you say you wish you had stood up to the bullies and punched them.”

“At school I didn’t enjoy it,” Louise Redknapp’s ex continued.

“The teachers were really good and really influential but there were times people didn’t like that dad was the Bournemouth manager.

“To be a sportsman you have really got to want it so badly and that was something I felt I had to do.

“I had an obsession with football. I had too many days off but it helped my football.”

Jamie added: “As a kid I am incredibly proud of what I achieved.

- Advertisement -

“The one thing I would say to kids is that it takes a lot of sacrifice.

“Get off that Playstation and go outside and practise.”

Praising his family for helping turn him into a sporting hero, the dad-of-two continued: “Mum was the rock. She was the softness.

Jamie went to Liverpool to move away from his dad's Bournemouth links
Jamie went to Liverpool to move away from his dad’s Bournemouth links

“When I was in Liverpool when I was 17 it was tough.

“I don’t want people to feel sorry for me but I had an amazing support system with mum.

“Even my brother was supportive – I couldn’t have been like that, I would have had a certain amount of jealousy.

“It can’t have been easy for him with my dad and then myself up in Liverpool.”

Good Morning Britain airs weekdays at 6am on ITV

- Advertisement -
Previous articleiPhone 12 launch could reveal when Apple fans should ditch their Amazon Prime subscription
Next articleDan Walker speaks out on 'defending' BBC Breakfast from viewer criticism: 'It’s important'

RELATED ARTICLES

Tv & Radio

90 Day Fiance's Angela Deem Is Now On Pillow Talk, And Fans Aren't Happy

0
It should be noted that fans often pipe up when the Pillow Talk lineup of commentators is changed. There was a small outcry earlier...
Read more
Tv & Radio

Amanda Holden covered boobs in makeup to stop dreaded TV wardrobe malfunction

0
staronline@reachplc.com (Jack Hardwick) Amanda Holden opened up about her infamously racy dresses on Britain's Got Talent that have been the centre of hundreds of Ofcom...
Read more
Tv & Radio

Outlander's Caitriona Balfe Opens Up About Doing Nude Scenes And What She Struggles With

0
Not only did they not have gyms, and had to rely on hard, physical labor to keep them fit (which I'm sure worked pretty...
Read more
Tv & Radio

BGT finale receives over 2000 Ofcom complaints after Nabil Abdulrashid routine

0
staronline@reachplc.com (Brendan Mcfadden) Britain's Got Talent has been hit with more than 2,000 Ofcom complaints regarding Saturday's final – mostly directed at comedian Nabil Abdulrashid's...
Read more
Tv & Radio

Fans Think Big Brother All-Stars' Memphis And Christmas Kissed, But Did They?

0
Did something happen in that pause, or is it just being wildly misinterpreted by the Big Brother All-Stars fandom? Whatever the case, Twitter has...
Read more
Tv & Radio

Emmerdale's Dawn 'pregnant' with Ellis' baby as fans 'work out' family twist

0
staronline@reachplc.com (Ailbhe MacMahon) Emmerdale fans have predicted Dawn Taylor will fall pregnant in upcoming scenes, expecting Ellis Chapman's baby after their one-night stand. Dawn, played by...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Tax rises of more than £40bn a year 'all but inevitable'

U.K. 0
Related Topics
Read more

‘Bachelorette’ Trailer Teases Clare’s Exit, Angry Suitors and Tayshia’s Arrival

Celebrity 0
Johnni Macke The wait is almost over! ABC revealed a sneak peek of Clare Crawley’s journey for love on The Bachelorette on Monday, October 12,...
Read more

Announcing Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate, Available November 17 on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One

Gaming 0
Tyler Lansdown, Community Manager, NetherRealm StudiosHello! Today I’m writing to tell you about Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate, the all-in-one compilation of everything Mortal Kombat 11...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: