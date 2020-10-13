Piers Morgan mocks Jamie Redknapp's 'ego' in brutal Good Morning Britain swipe

staronline@reachplc.com (Jack Hardwick)

Piers Morgan was unable to resist taking a swipe at sporting ace Jamie Redknapp after the footballer appeared on Good Morning Britain.

Jamie, 47, appeared on ITV’s hit breakfast show to talk about his new book Jamie Redknapp: Me, Family and the Making of a Footballer.

The book focuses on Jamie’s first 18 years of his life.

As Jamie appeared on the show, Piers playfully hit out: “It takes some ego to do a series of autobiographies, who do you think you are, Winston Churchill?”

Laughing, Jamie hit back: “Ego. You have got some front Piers!”

Away from the cameras Piers and Jamie are set for a chart battle with Piers’ new book also set to be released this week.

Opening up about his new book, Jamie said: “It has been fun… it is something I am proud of and something for my kids that they can look at.

“For anyone who wants to know the secret about being a footballer, the truth is we don’t know.

“It just doesn’t work out like that.

“You have to want it so bad it hurts. I had to work as hard if not harder because of my dad [Harry Redknapp].

“I think that is why I went to Liverpool, the other end of the country, so no one could throw the Bournemouth links at me.

Keen to get an understanding of teenage Jamie, Piers probed: “By your own admission you were ‘weird and obsessive’ – you say you wish you had stood up to the bullies and punched them.”

“At school I didn’t enjoy it,” Louise Redknapp’s ex continued.

“The teachers were really good and really influential but there were times people didn’t like that dad was the Bournemouth manager.

“To be a sportsman you have really got to want it so badly and that was something I felt I had to do.

“I had an obsession with football. I had too many days off but it helped my football.”

Jamie added: “As a kid I am incredibly proud of what I achieved.

“The one thing I would say to kids is that it takes a lot of sacrifice.

“Get off that Playstation and go outside and practise.”

Praising his family for helping turn him into a sporting hero, the dad-of-two continued: “Mum was the rock. She was the softness.

“When I was in Liverpool when I was 17 it was tough.

“I don’t want people to feel sorry for me but I had an amazing support system with mum.

“Even my brother was supportive – I couldn’t have been like that, I would have had a certain amount of jealousy.

“It can’t have been easy for him with my dad and then myself up in Liverpool.”

Good Morning Britain airs weekdays at 6am on ITV

