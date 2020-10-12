Piers Morgan silenced by Lord Blunkett as heated lockdown debate erupts: 'Let me finish!'

Piers Morgan , 55, was on hand to host the debate on Good Morning Britain alongside Susanna Reid, 49, and they were joined by a number of professionals to discuss the lockdown measures which are going to significantly affect the North. Former Home Secretary Lord Blunkett, 73, was in opposition of the Government’s latest action to combat coronavirus, namely stating the track and trace system isn’t working as well as it should be. However, as he tried to put his view forward, he was interrupted by the ITV presenter to which the guest ended up silencing the outspoken journalist.

Lord Blunkett began by saying of the track and trace system: “What you need is a concentrated approach so instead of COVID marshals having a go at people, we need health education champions.

“We need them out there in the community, we need to ensure people are following basic, sensible rules.

“We need the 60,000 people recruited back into the health service, former health service workers actually deployed sensibly where they’re needed most.

“We need to open the Nightingale centres and be prepared to open new ones so we don’t displace those who are waiting for essential surgery so they don’t die because they’ve been displaced by people being taken into hospital.

“And above all, we need common sense in terms of firstly, where the evidence is and secondly, how you count the figures,” he continued.

Morgan went on to say he agreed with the guest but the former politician jumped in and silenced him before he was cut off.

