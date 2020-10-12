Home Tv & Radio Piers Morgan silenced by Lord Blunkett as heated lockdown debate erupts: 'Let...
Tv & Radio

Piers Morgan silenced by Lord Blunkett as heated lockdown debate erupts: 'Let me finish!'

0

Piers Morgan, 55, was on hand to host the debate on Good Morning Britain alongside Susanna Reid, 49, and they were joined by a number of professionals to discuss the lockdown measures which are going to significantly affect the North. Former Home Secretary Lord Blunkett, 73, was in opposition of the Government’s latest action to combat coronavirus, namely stating the track and trace system isn’t working as well as it should be. However, as he tried to put his view forward, he was interrupted by the ITV presenter to which the guest ended up silencing the outspoken journalist.

Lord Blunkett began by saying of the track and trace system: “What you need is a concentrated approach so instead of COVID marshals having a go at people, we need health education champions.

“We need them out there in the community, we need to ensure people are following basic, sensible rules.

“We need the 60,000 people recruited back into the health service, former health service workers actually deployed sensibly where they’re needed most.

“We need to open the Nightingale centres and be prepared to open new ones so we don’t displace those who are waiting for essential surgery so they don’t die because they’ve been displaced by people being taken into hospital.

“And above all, we need common sense in terms of firstly, where the evidence is and secondly, how you count the figures,” he continued.

Morgan went on to say he agreed with the guest but the former politician jumped in and silenced him before he was cut off.

READ MORE: Piers Morgan hits out on being ‘cruelly ignored’ by the Queen

“No, hang on. I’m just going to finish this sentence Piers, thank you very much,” the former Home Secretary said as he snapped at the host.

- Advertisement -

Morgan was left with no choice but to remain quiet as the politician continued with what he was trying to say.

Lord Blunkett then picked up where he left off, explaining to the presenters where the track and trace system is failing.

“Nottingham is half the size of Sheffield with two major universities. Three-quarters of the 2,600 who, over the weekend, were identified as having the virus, actually were students.

“Take those out of the statistics and then concentrate your attention of where it’s needed [the most],” he declared.

MORE TO FOLLOW…

- Advertisement -
Previous articleKristin Cavallari kisses comedian Jeff Dye amid divorce from Jay Cutler
Next articleBarack Obama 'publicly humiliated' Donald Trump with 'deeply hurtful' speech

RELATED ARTICLES

Tv & Radio

Amanda Holden's absence explained as she misses Good Morning Britain interview

0
Susanna started the explanation of their guest’s absence, telling viewers: “If you were expecting Amanda Holden, we are going to speak to her later...
Read more
Tv & Radio

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby announce new member of This Morning family

0
Phillip Schofield, 58, and Holly Willoughby, 39, were once again on hand to host another weekday edition of the popular daytime show. Starting the...
Read more
Tv & Radio

Lorraine Kelly hits back at viewers over ‘car crash’ interview: ‘Can be tricky!'

0
Lorraine cheekily replied: "I am not going to call you old Tom... Mature Tom maybe?" she suggested, as he is 34-years his co-star's senior. But...
Read more
Tv & Radio

90 Day Fiance: Why Brittany Returning To Yazan In Jordan Is Bonkers

0
Unfortunately, the divorce paperwork has to be filed all over again, which means Brittany Banks is still legally invested in her first marriage. And...
Read more
Tv & Radio

Britain's Got Talent release voting figures that show landslide win for Jon Courtenay

0
The 13th series of Britain's Got Talent came to a close on Saturday night, with Ant and Dec's golden buzzer act Jon Courtenay being...
Read more
Tv & Radio

Family Fortunes turns awkward as Gino clashes with contestant over his accent

0
staronline@reachplc.com (Dan Laurie) ITV Family Fortunes presenter Gino D'Acampo found himself locked in a tense debate with a contestant on Sunday. The Phillips family from Bristol...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Amazon Prime Day starts tomorrow but everyone can get these discounts now

Tech 0
“After a tough six months for everyone, we’re committed to making this the most successful Prime Day ever for small businesses, and excited for...
Read more

Astronomers Detect Eerie Glow Still Radiating From Neutron Star Collision Years Later

Science 0
Michelle Starr It's now been over three years since history was made with the first-ever detection of colliding neutron stars. From 130 million light-years away,...
Read more

The Beatles: Sean Ono Lennon tells of 'TRAUMA' behind John Lennon's final album

Entertainment 0
The Beatles came to an end in 1970. After just over ten years of working together, John Lennon, Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, and George...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: