Home Celebrity Pink’s Daughter and More Children Wearing Face Masks Amid Pandemic
Celebrity

Pink’s Daughter and More Children Wearing Face Masks Amid Pandemic

0

By

Riley Cardoza

Pink’s Daughter and More Children Wearing Face Masks Amid Pandemic 1

Better safe than sorry! Celebrity parents have been giving their children masks while hanging outside amid the coronavirus pandemic, from Milla Jovovich to Jana Kramer.

“The girls and I love [our masks] so much,” the Resident Evil star, 44, captioned a June 2020 Instagram selfie with daughters Ever, 12, and Dashiel, 5. “It’s so great to get back to normal life in baby steps and wearing our masks is No. 1 to staying safe and keeping others safe as well.”

In the social media upload, the actress, who is also the mother of Osian, 5 months, flashed a peace sign. She and her eldest two children smiled from behind their colorful face coverings.

Jovovich has been documenting her time at home amid quarantine, from her Mother’s Day celebration to Dashiel’s 5th birthday party.

“Thank you to my friends @marcrg4u and Cyndy  @ballooncelebrations,” the model wrote via Instagram in April. “I really appreciate you wearing masks and gloves while making Dash’s cake and balloons so she could be protected while still having such a beautiful, festive birthday experience! You guys are the best and always come through for us! … Dashiel is 5 years old today and we’re quaranbrating!”

As for Kramer, the One Tree Hill alum, 36, her husband, Mike Caussin, and their two kids took precautions while visiting her grandparents in June.

“We couldn’t be more excited, but it’s so important to be safe and wear our masks,” the singer captioned a family photo with Jolie, 4, and Jace, 19 months. “You can cover your mouth, not your personality! I’ll be taking notes from my daughter Jolie who has mastered her #smize and thinks she’s a ninja.”

- Advertisement -

In April, Kramer exclusively told Us Weekly how “heartbreaking” it was to try explaining the COVID-19 spread to her eldest.

“She saw her friend and she wanted to go hug [her], and I’m like, ‘No!’ And she’s, like, crying,” the Michigan native recalled at the time. “It broke my heart and we ended up having to leave because she just wouldn’t stay far [enough] apart.”

Keep scrolling to see more celebrity kids wearing face coverings, from Hilary Duff’s 8-year-old son, Luca, to Porsha Williams’ 15-month-old daughter, Pilar.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleHyperBrawl Tournament: The Multiplayer Sports Brawler is Available Now on Xbox One
Next articleBest supplements to combat 'long-Covid': Dr Chris recommends two essential vitamins

RELATED ARTICLES

Celebrity

Carol Kirkwood sends support to BBC co-star after heartbreaking news 'Cried in my car'

0
ByCarol Kirkwood, 58, has sent her love to BBC TV journalist Marta Newman after she opened up about feeling emotional in a candid Twitter...
Read more
Celebrity

Amanda Kloots Says She and Son Elvis Remember Nick Cordero Every Day By Saying 'Goodnight to Dad'

0
ByAmanda Kloots and Son Elvis Remember Nick Cordero Every Day By Saying 'Goodnight to Dad' | PEOPLE.com Skip to contentTop NavigationClose Explore PEOPLE.comProfile MenuFollow usClose Share optionsClose View...
Read more
Celebrity

Nicole Scherzinger Rocks A White Bikini While Lounging In The Sauna & 4 More Of Her Swimsuit Looks

0
ByEmily Selleck Former ‘Pussycat Dolls’ singer Nicole Scherzinger has stunned in a gorgeous, white swimsuit. She paired the simple two-piece with a bold, red lipstick.Nicole...
Read more
Celebrity

Freddie Flintoff: Top Gear star called for medical help after penis went numb on bike ride

0
By"When I look in the mirror, when I eat my food, when I try on my clothes, it's something I don't stop thinking about." The...
Read more
Celebrity

Kim Kardashian Feels 'Fulfilled' With Work, Family as She Turns 40

0
ByMeredith Nardino Another decade down! Kim Kardashian is “ready to take on the world” as she celebrates her milestone 40th birthday, a source exclusively reveals...
Read more
Celebrity

Matthew McConaughey, 50, Goes Shirtless & Looks Super Buff In Sweet New Pic With His Mom

0
ByJade Boren Matthew McConaughey’s wife, Camila, gushed that her husband made his mom ‘proud’ with the release of his new book ‘Greenlights.’ They posed for...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Breonna Taylor: Officer in shooting says it 'was not a race thing'

US 0
ByRelated TopicsBreonna Taylor deathimage copyrightFacebook image captionBreonna Taylor, 26, was a decorated emergency medical technicianA US policeman involved in the controversial killing of black woman...
Read more

Leading US preacher predicts a Donald Trump victory followed by asteroid strike

Weird 0
Bystaronline@reachplc.com (Michael Moran) Multi-millionaire televangelist and former US presidential candidate Pat Robertson has issued a series of bizarre predictions about the next few years. Speaking on...
Read more

Cruise news: Britons welcomed on voyages returning to the Canary Islands next month

Travel 0
ByTUI’s vessel Mein Schiff II will depart from Las Palmas de Gran Canaria. Hapag Lloyd’s vessel, Europe II will stop off at Santa Cruz de...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress