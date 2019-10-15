Pixel 4 may have a missing feature and it sounds like a bad idea from Google

There’s just a few hours left until Google will reveal its all-new Pixel 4 smartphone. This device looks set to bring a bunch of enhanced features such as an updated double rear camera, better Night Sight mode and more power under the hood thanks to Qualcomm’s latest and greatest processor. Other bonus extras could include facial recognition for faster unlocking and there’s the possibility of a new design and more colours to choose from. These updates will surely be hugely popular with Pixel fans but there could be one dramatic change that might not go down so well.

A recent leak posted on Reddit is claiming to show the Pixel 4 tucked inside its official packaging. The front of this box shows a picture of the phone in all of its glory with some more images on the rear. However, its the side of this packaging where things get interesting. Full details of comes bundles with the Pixel are clearly visible with those buying one getting the phone, an 18W charger, power cable and Quick Switch Adapter which helps users transfer their data from one device to another. But, in a shock twist, there’s no mention of any headphones or a dongle to plug your existing 3.5mm cans into this device.

If true, it could mean Pixel fans will now be forced to buy some compatible USB-C headphones or an adapter. This will mark a big change from the US firm as last year’s Pixel 3 came with both headphone and that all-important dongle inside the box. Apple recently stopped including a dongle with its iPhones but you’ll still find a pair of classic white music makers shipped with every device. We’ll have to wait and see if this news is true but luckily there’s not long until we find out more. Google’s big event is taking place later today in New York with things expected to get underway at around 3pm BST. Along with a new Pixel, there’s plenty of speculation that the US firm will throw in a few surprises with talk of a Pixel Watch wearable and Google Home speaker. Express.co.uk will be bringing you all the news live from the event so check back later for all the latest Pixel 4 news and hot gossip.

Daily Express :: Tech Feed