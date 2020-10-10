Home Lifestyle Pixel 5 is out of stock, here's why that could spell bad...
Lifestyle

Pixel 5 is out of stock, here's why that could spell bad news for the iPhone 12

0

Google Pixel 5 – the latest smartphone from the search firm – has sold-out before its launch. Announced at the end of last month, the new Google Pixel has a small in-display selfie camera, support for superfast 5G mobile data speeds, ultra-wide camera, and reverse-wireless charging to top-up your earbuds on the back of your handset. Clearly, that’s proven to be a winning formula for Pixel fans as the Google Store shows all colour finishes are now sold-out – well before the October 15 launch date.

While Google hasn’t commented on whether more stock is incoming, this could be a pattern with some of the biggest smartphone launches this year.

The global pandemic forced manufacturing plants to shutdown for extended periods, which could have impacted the number of units stockpiled ready for the rush of orders ahead of launch. Clearly, Google doesn’t have enough Pixel 5s in the warehouse for the number of passionate fans looking to upgrade. And Apple could face the same issue following its October 13 launch event, which is expected to see the Californian company announce its new iPhone models.

According to a recent report from Nikkei Asian Review, Apple has ordered 80 million units of its new iPhone models for the rest of the year. However, its contract manufacturers are only on track to produce 73 million to 74 million units this year. Apple usually begins mass production of its latest smartphone hardware in August, however, the company is now set to kickstart mass production later this month – later than the planned mid-September start date, claims Nikkei Asian Review.

As such, iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro could launch with limited initial supply, analysts warn.

MORE LIKE THIS
Google offers free Bose headphones worth £299 if you upgrade to Pixel

For comparison, Apple is believed to have sold 70 million iPhone 11s from the September launch to the end of the year. The company no longer reveals exactly how many units of each variant it has sold during its financial quarter, however, these estimates come courtesy of Ming Chi-Kuo – an Apple watcher with a fearsome track record.

Given that Apple is purportedly planning to launch four separate handsets this year and it only has a stockpile of 74 million units – the same number that iPhone 11 alone managed to shift during the same period last year – getting your hands on the new iPhone within the first few weeks could be a tricky business.

To make matters worse, a number of analysts believe that more people will be looking to upgrade to the latest iPhone this time around. Yes, that means more than last year. Wedbush Securities analyst Daniel Ives believes that the addition of 5G – as well as the wider choice of screen sizes – will kick off “a supercycle of upgrades”.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleChris Rock: 10 '90s Movies And TV Shows To Watch If You Like The Fargo Star
Next articleBrad Pitt & Angelina Jolie Pulling Personal Assistants, Co-Stars & More Into Custody Trial As Witnesses

RELATED ARTICLES

Lifestyle

Signs show Prince Philip is 'still as charmed and even fascinated' with the Queen as ever

0
Prince Philip and the Queen: Royal is 'still as charmed and even fascinated' with wife as ever (Image: GETTY)Prince Philip met Queen Elizabeth II...
Read more
Lifestyle

Tesco, Asda, Morrisons: Supermarkets issues warning as online delivery rules are updated

0
To get the service, customers can phone 0345 611 6111 and select option five. They can state what items they want from the supermarket chain...
Read more
Lifestyle

Daily horoscope for October 10: YOUR star sign reading, astrology and zodiac

0
YouTube astrologer Gregory Scott also feels it is particularly important to take care of yourself.Mr Scott thinks what you love and devote yourself to...
Read more
Lifestyle

World Mental Health Day: How helping those in need could win you £100,000

0
Players of The Health Lottery have raised an incredible £18million for charities across Great Britain which deal directly with mental health issues. That means more...
Read more
Lifestyle

Flying Soon? Here's the Covid Safety Gear You Do—and Don't—Need.

0
Online retailers are touting all kinds of protective gear for germaphobic travelers. While fliers really need to wear some of them, others just constitute...
Read more
Lifestyle

Kate Middleton has a ‘key role’ when it comes to rewearing outfits

0
At the start of the pandemic, Kate and William visited health workers in Croydon and The Duchess stunned in an affordable M&S dusty pink...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Final Fantasy 14 will be playable on PS5 via backwards compatibility

Gaming 0
Uses in-game PS4 Pro settings, plus quick load times.Final Fantasy 14 will be playable on PlayStation 5 via backwards compatibility, Square Enix has confirmed. While Sony...
Read more

Announcing Details for Xbox FanFest

Gaming 0
Brina Hatcher, FanFest Lead, XboxSummary Xbox FanFest is going digital. Beginning October 12 at 6 p.m. PT, we’ll open a year-round registration to join as an...
Read more

Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolie Pulling Personal Assistants, Co-Stars & More Into Custody Trial As Witnesses

Celebrity 0
Cassie Gill Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s custody case will involve several witnesses taking the stand at Los Angeles Superior Court, including Angelina’s ‘Girl, Interrupted’...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: