Pixel Watch news could be what many Google fans have been waiting for

There’s some huge news ahead for Google fans with the US tech giant holding a launch event in New York next week. It’s fully expected that new Pixel 4 smartphones will be revealed to the world on October 15 but there could be a few surprises thrown into the mix including the release of the Pixel Watch. A recent report by Nikkei has suggested a new Google-branded wearable could be released during the big October keynote in the bustling city of New York. According to sources speaking to the Japanese publication, it’s thought the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL could be joined by a new smartwatch.

Google has long been rumoured to be developing a tech timepiece in a bid to go head-to-head with the Apple Watch. It would make perfect sense to announce this device during its yearly device launch but, before you get too excited, there are some who think this release isn’t planned for 2019, if at all. Just last month it was revealed by sources speaking to Business Insider that the project had been put on hold. According to the report, Google was all set to release a device soon but then decided to scrap this new hardware at the last minute. Google hardware chief Rick Osterloh apparently made the decision as he didn’t think the Pixel Watch fitted into its device portfolio. The team was also thought to be struggling to get the smartwatch to play well with the Google Pixel handset, with basic functionality like syncing data between the wearable and the smartphone not working reliably, the source claims.