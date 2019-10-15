Plants take selfies using OWN energy sparking hope for alternative to batteries

It is hoped that by harnessing energy from their own biomatter and the soil, plants will be able to power cameras and sensors to monitor remote locations such as rainforests. Scientists from the Zoological Society of London say this will help them understand threats such as climate change and could even provide an alternative to batteries and solar panels. Al Davies, a conservation technology specialist at London Zoo – which set up the trial – said Pete had been snapping selfies at an “astonishing” rate. “We’ve even accidentally photo-bombed him a few times,” he said.

“Seeing Pete’s first selfie was an incredible moment for the team who have spent months monitoring and supporting his growth at London Zoo’s Rainforest Life exhibit. Most power sources have limits but plants can survive in the shade, meaning the potential for plant-powered energy is pretty much limitless.”

The London Zoo team now plan to refine the technology before setting up a second trial in the wild.