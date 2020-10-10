PlayStation Store on web and mobile to stop selling PS3, PSP and Vita games this month

Big changes are coming to the PlayStation Store on web and mobile this month.

Sony has sent emails – seen and verified by Eurogamer – to its development partners that warn the PlayStation Store on web and mobile will stop selling PlayStation 3, PSP or Vita games as part of a refresh ahead of the release of the PlayStation 5 in November.

You won’t see PS3 games for sale on the web PlayStation Store from later October.

The PlayStation Store on web and mobile will also stop selling PS4 apps, themes and avatars, and the content from your existing wishlist will be removed.

According to the email, the following changes come into effect online on the 19th October, and on mobile on 28th October:

SIE will no longer offer the ability for consumers to purchase:

PlayStation 3 games and add-ons

PSP (PlayStation Portable) games and add-ons

PlayStation Vita games and add-ons

Apps

Themes

Avatars

The Wishlist feature will be discontinued and any items currently on consumer’s “Your Wishlist” will be removed.

While this content will no longer be available to buy on the PlayStation Store via desktop or mobile, Sony’s email points out people will still be able to buy PS3, PSP or Vita content by accessing the PlayStation Store directly from their PS3 or Vita. As you’d expect, PS4 apps, themes and avatars can be downloaded via the PlayStation Store on a PS4 console.

And, as you’d expect, you’ll still be able to access your previously purchased PS3, PSP or Vita content as before. Existing PS4 apps, themes and avatars will remain on your PS4.

We’ve asked Sony for comment.