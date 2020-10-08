Home Gaming PlayStation Trophies are changing, PS5 gets new trophy level icons
Gaming

PlayStation Trophies are changing, PS5 gets new trophy level icons

0

Sony has outlined how trophies are changing as we head into the launch of the PlayStation 5.

In a post on the PlayStation Blog, Sony Interactive Entertainment director of product management Toshimasa Aoki revealed the trophy level will change from the current 1-100 range to 1-999.

Following an update issued tonight in the US and tomorrow in Europe, your trophy level will automatically be remapped to a new level within this new range based on the trophies you’ve already earned. For example, if your trophy level is 12, your new level will be somewhere in the low 200s. Here’s how it looks on a PlayStation 4:

Sony’s new trophy calculation means players will progress quicker through the early levels, and levels will increase more consistently. Platinum trophies will count more toward your level progression, making them even more valuable, Aoki added.

With the new trophy levels come new trophy level icons on PS5, as well as the PlayStation App at a later date. Currently the trophies icon is just a single gold star. Here are the new trophy level icons:

2

Of note: the icons will also have a subtle distinction to visually suggest how close you are to the next level.

Aoki clarified trophies you’ve earned on previous PlayStation systems will come with you to PS5. The new trophy levels will be reflected in all locations trophy levels are shown, including past systems, the app and My PlayStation.

So, in short: the new trophies are designed to encourage people who like seeing their level ding.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleXbox Insider Release Notes – Delta (2010.201004-1348)
Next articleThe VP debate offers the nation a glimpse of a post-Trump future

RELATED ARTICLES

Gaming

Xbox Insider Release Notes – Delta (2010.201004-1348)

0
Hey Xbox Insiders! We have a new Xbox One update preview coming to the Delta ring. It’s important we note that some updates made...
Read more
Gaming

Mortal Kombat 11 Rambo DLC reveal date and time for NEW guest kharacter

0
Mortal Kombat 11 developer NetherRealm has even more content planned for the popular fighting game. Since launching back in 2019, Mortal Kombat 11 fans have...
Read more
Gaming

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales is getting a prequel book

0
Fangtasy novel. If you can't hang on until the full game releases on PS4 and PS5 on 12th November, then I have news for you,...
Read more
Gaming

Fight 100 Floors of Foes in The Division 2’s The Summit

0
Chris Watters, Communications Manager, Ubisoft100 floors of enemies from every faction are waiting for you in The Summit, a new mode available now in...
Read more
Gaming

Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War PS4 beta RELEASE DATE, start time, maps, modes, pre-load

0
The Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War multiplayer beta weekend is about to get started on PS4. Activision's Cold War beta has an October 8...
Read more
Gaming

Among Us free download: Big PC and Mobile updates planned as fans wait on console news

0
Among Us is getting new free downloads (Image: INNERSLOTH)While gamers on PS4 and Xbox One will probably be waiting a long time to play...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

VP debate 2020: Pence and Harris clash on coronavirus pandemic

US 0
Media playback is unsupported on your deviceMedia captionDodging questions and interruptions: While the VP debate was more civil, there were still moments of tensionThe...
Read more

Justin Turner on getting NLDS Game 1: ‘It’s always good to get Game 1 under your belt’

Sports 0
Video Details Oct 7, 2020 at 1:50a ET | MLB | Duration: 1:48
Read more

Fort Worth Tattoo Artist Derrick Teal Is Master of the Coverup

Fashion 0
Cover up is definitely the art of camouflage, and it's definitely that hardest kind of tattoo to do. ---Derrick Teal, Owner Volition Arts, Fort...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: