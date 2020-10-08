PlayStation Trophies are changing, PS5 gets new trophy level icons

Sony has outlined how trophies are changing as we head into the launch of the PlayStation 5.

In a post on the PlayStation Blog, Sony Interactive Entertainment director of product management Toshimasa Aoki revealed the trophy level will change from the current 1-100 range to 1-999.

Following an update issued tonight in the US and tomorrow in Europe, your trophy level will automatically be remapped to a new level within this new range based on the trophies you’ve already earned. For example, if your trophy level is 12, your new level will be somewhere in the low 200s. Here’s how it looks on a PlayStation 4:

Sony’s new trophy calculation means players will progress quicker through the early levels, and levels will increase more consistently. Platinum trophies will count more toward your level progression, making them even more valuable, Aoki added.

With the new trophy levels come new trophy level icons on PS5, as well as the PlayStation App at a later date. Currently the trophies icon is just a single gold star. Here are the new trophy level icons:

Of note: the icons will also have a subtle distinction to visually suggest how close you are to the next level.

Aoki clarified trophies you’ve earned on previous PlayStation systems will come with you to PS5. The new trophy levels will be reflected in all locations trophy levels are shown, including past systems, the app and My PlayStation.

So, in short: the new trophies are designed to encourage people who like seeing their level ding.

Like this: Like Loading...