Pokemon Center London Westfield location, queue times, Sword and Shield demos, more

The Pokemon Center has opened its doors to the public, although fans face a long wait if they want to explore.

The new Pokemon store can be found in London’s Westfield shopping mall in the heart of Shepherd’s Bush.

Open from October 18 until November 15, the pop-up Pokemon shop is already proving hugely popular with fans.

Despite the shop not opening until 10am, some fans starting queuing overnight to guarantee getting in.

And based on some of the pictures and videos posted on social media, this now seems like a good idea.

Indeed, at the time of writing, the queues to get in are bigger than Snorlax’s waistline.

Various reports suggest fans will be queuing from anywhere between 5-9 hours to get in, while one social media user estimates that the queue outside is more than a mile long.

Just take a look at some of the Twitter posts below for an idea about how long you’ll be waiting.