By

Pokemon Crown Tundra release time news for October

UPDATE: Trainers are now confirming that they have started to receive the new Pokemon Crown Tundra update on Nintendo Switch consoles tonight. It’s unclear if the important Sword and Shield DLC patch is available to everyone yet but it should be live in the UK by 5am BST, if not before. UPDATE: Nintendo has provided a small update regarding its Pokemon Crown Tundra launch date plans, which will be happening on Friday, October 23, in the UK. This was confirmed in a brief Twitter message released by Nintendo UK and lines up with what we know about the Pokemon Home Maintenance being planned for this week. The Pokemon Home maintenance is scheduled for October 22nd at 23:00 UTC to October 23rd at 04:00 UTC, and a new update will be required to download after this has been completed. This suggests that the Pokemon Crown Tundra release time has been set for around 5am BST, on Friday, October 23, in the UK. - Advertisement - ORIGINAL: The Pokemon Crown Tundra release date has been officially confirmed for Thursday, October 22, 2020, on Nintendo Switch, although timing might differ depending on where you live.

Related articles

The new expansion will open up a new region of the map to explore, and there’s going to be plenty of new Pokemon to catch too. According to the latest announcement made by Nintendo, the Crown Tundra region is heavily stocked with Legendary Pokemon, so there’s going to be a good chance of strengthening your current lineup. A message from the Pokemon Company teases: “With The Crown Tundra, Trainers will be able to encounter every Legendary Pokémon that’s appeared in the main series of Pokémon video games. Players can find—and catch—Legendary Pokémon during their travels in the Crown Tundra or while they’re on Dynamax Adventures. “In The Crown Tundra, Trainers can explore a vast, frigid landscape with jagged, snowy mountains and drifts of glittering snow. The Pokémon Sword Expansion Pass and the Pokémon Shield Expansion Pass are available for purchase in Nintendo eShop. “Starting on November 6, Trainers will have the opportunity to purchase bundle packs consisting of the Pokémon Sword or Pokémon Shield base game as well as that game’s corresponding Expansion Pass, which includes The Isle of Armor and The Crown Tundra. “These bundle packs are well suited for Trainers who have yet to embark on their journeys in the Galar region.”