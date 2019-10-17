Pokemon Go Halloween 2019: Event start, Darkrai release date, Special Research news

The new Pokemon Go Halloween event for 2019 is kicking off later today but won’t really be available in the UK until Friday morning. The 2019 event is launching with a great range of features to enjoy, including the expansion of the Team Go Rocket lineup. Soon, there will be new Dark Pokemon to catch and one of these new additions may prove harder to catch than the others. With so much going over the next few weeks, there’s a good chance of seeing a lot of people out and about, even with the frosty weather on its way. POKEMON GO HALLOWEEN 2019 RELEASE DATE The Pokemon Go Halloween event release date has been set for today, October 17. Niantic has confirmed that the 2019 celebrations will be kicking off at around 9pm in the UK. That means a much earlier start of around 1pm PST in the United States and some obvious issues for gamers in Europe. Players in the UK will have to wait until the morning of Friday, October 18, to get access to all the Halloween bonuses on offer, due to the time difference.

But when they do, there will be plenty of stuff to do and enjoy through the event. One of the big headline changes will be the launch of the Darkrai five-star raid, a new addition to the game. These are expected to include a Shiny Darkrai option for those lucky enough to find one. They will also be pretty tough, with Pokemon Trainers already searching for the best counters. Team Go Rocket are also expanding their reach into the game and will now have more Pokemon at their disposal. Be ready to rescue the following Pokémon from Team GO Rocket Grunts at PokéStops near you: Weedle, Kakuna, Beedrill, Electabuzz, Magmar, Lapras, Mareep, Seedot, Nuzleaf, Sableye, Trapinch, Cacnea, Shuppet, and Duskull. There is also new Pokemon Research being added to the game, but we don’t know much about that yet. Niantic has teased that a “forbidden” Pokemon encounter will be one of the prizes for completing it.

Here’s more on today’s Pokemon Go Halloween launch, straight from the Pokemon Company: “You’ll also find more Ghost- and Dark-type Pokémon appearing in the wild, in Eggs, and in raids. Look for Pokémon like Gastly, Murkrow, Litwick, and more. And yes, as we mentioned before, Yamask will be making its debut. “We’ve seen Pokémon wearing special hats or glasses in Pokémon GO, but some Pokémon are now getting into the Halloween spirit by dressing up in full costume! These creepy-cute Pokémon wearing costumes will be found in raids and in the wild, so keep your eyes open. “Look forward to Bulbasaur wearing a Shedinja costume, Charmander wearing a Cubone costume, and Squirtle wearing a Yamask costume in raids. In the wild, be on the lookout for Pikachu wearing a Mimikyu costume! If you’re lucky, you might even encounter these alarmingly adorable Pokémon as Shiny Pokémon! “But that’s not all! During these two weeks, frightful and fun Field Research tasks will be available for a limited time. And remember to check out your Special Research–you might find yourself facing a Forbidden Pokémon. “And of course, Halloween means candy, and there are plenty of Pokémon GO Candy bonuses this year. Trainers will earn twice the Candy for catching, hatching, and transferring Pokémon for the duration of this Halloween event.”

