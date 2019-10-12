Pokemon Sword and Shield map revealed for BIGGEST Pokemon game ever on Switch

Nintendo Switch fans are finding out more and more about Pokemon Sword and Shield as the November release date creeps ever closer.

And with just a month to go before the Sword and Shield launch on Nintendo Switch, fans have been given a look at the game’s map.

And judging by the leaked image of the map (below), Sword and Shield will be the biggest Pokemon game yet.

The map can be found on the cover of the upcoming Sword and Shield guide by CoroCoro (via Serebii).

The map looks positively massive, featuring a huge wild area with lots of diverse ecosystems.

Indeed, fans were given a closer look at one of these ecosystems during a recent 24-hour live stream online.

Nintendo recently broadcast the live footage from a camera set up in Glimwood Tangle – “a strange forest located deep within the Galar region”.

The broadcast uncovered a Galarian version of existing Pocket Monster Ponyta.

“Meet Galarian Ponyta, the Unique Horn Pokémon! Galarian Ponyta have been found in a certain forest of the Galar region since ancient times,” reads the official description.