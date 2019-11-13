Pokemon Sword and Shield Pokedex surprise and big Nintendo Switch release news

Pokemon Sword and Shield releases on November 15, 2019, and will be a massive exclusive launch for the Nintendo Switch.

New additions have been made to the game, some of which will affect how gamers play during the first few weeks of the Pokemon release.

And with just days to go, fans are also learning about other surprising news connected to the game’s Pokedex.

Fans found out earlier in 2019 that Game Freak would be offering a reduced Pokedex for the launch of Pokemon Sword and Shield.

The change has proven controversial with fans and isn’t an idea that many want to see made permanent.

The limited Pokedex size has seen some players come out in support of Game Freak, while others want to see changes made.

And now in a new interview, it appears that there could be more fierce debates among Pokemon fans in the future.

According to Game Freak producer Junichi Masuda, there are no current plans to bring back the expanded Pokedex.