Pokemon Sword and Shield release NEWS is Great for restless Nintendo Switch fans

The Pokemon Sword and Shield release date is set for November 15, 2019, and will be coming to Nintendo Switch as an exclusive. Fans already know about some of the new changes being made to the popular formula, although much remains unaltered from previous generations. And with just days to go before the big launch day, impatient Pokemon Sword and Shield fans have been given some great news. It has now been confirmed that Nintendo Switch gamers desperate to start their adventures in the Galar Region will be able to do so at midnight on November 15. Certain retailers in the US and UK will be holding early launch events for Sword and Shield. For UK fans hoping to start playing early, Pokemon Sword and Shield will be available to pick up at midnight on its release date. This will be happening at certain GAME retail stores but not all of them will be signing up. Looking at the events page, most GAME Stores will be staying closed for the Sword and Shield midnight release. However, it will be worth calling around to find out exactly what the plan is and if you need to pre-order before picking up your game.

Some stores are running Trade-In deals for Pokemon Sword and Shield, suggesting you will be able to buy a copy. Game Stores may open at different times, but for now, it appears that most will be open at 11pm on November 14. “We’ll be open from 11pm on Thursday 14th, ready to go at midnight,” one Game Store has shared on Twitter. “Don’t forget your trade-ins for 25% extra credit!” Games Stores that are confirmed to be holding Sword and Shield midnight events include: Aberystwyth, Banbury, Basingstoke, Bath Southgate, Belfast, Bognor Regis, Bracknell, Coventry, Coventry (Arena Park), Scarborough, SCUNTHORPE, Serpentine, Sheffield the Moor, Shrewsbury. As mentioned above, it will be worth checking with your local store and finding out if there are any event being held in your area. “For midnight launches, stores generally open their doors around 11.45pm and will usually close around an hour later,” GAME confirms. “Depending on demand, your local manager may choose to close earlier or stay open longer. “Stores open at the discretion of your local manager. This list shows the latest information we have on stores that are taking part in the midnight launch, however, there may be changes.