Home Lifestyle Poland's Iga Swiatek Wins French Open
Lifestyle

Poland's Iga Swiatek Wins French Open

0
Poland's Iga Swiatek Wins French Open 1

Iga Swiatek, playing a forehand during the women’s championship match, is the first Polish man or woman to win a Grand Slam singles title.

Photo: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

By

Joshua Robinson

Women’s tennis crowned its newest brilliant teenager on Saturday as 19-year-old Iga Swiatek won the French Open by defeating American Sofia Kenin, 6-4, 6-1.

Unseeded and practically unheard of before the tournament, Swiatek breezed through Roland-Garros so coolly that she would have been easy to miss. Over the seven matches she took to claim her first Grand Slam title, she spent under 8.5 total hours on court. When her championship finally came, fewer than 1,000 people witnessed it in person due to coronavirus restrictions.

Poland's Iga Swiatek Wins French Open 2

Iga Swiatek kisses the trophy as she celebrates after winning the French Open.

Photo: gonzalo fuentes/Reuters

“I don’t know what’s going on,” she said on the court. “It’s crazy.”

But there was no denying her ruthless efficiency. By brushing aside Kenin in 84 minutes, Swiatek became the first woman to win the title without dropping a single set in the tournament since Justine Henin of Belgium 13 years ago. She is also the first Polish man or woman to win a Grand Slam singles title.

Poland's Iga Swiatek Wins French Open 3

Sofia Kenin hitting a return during the women’s championship match at the French Open.

Photo: Gao Jing/Zuma Press

This final was emblematic of the youth movement sweeping through women’s tennis in the years following Serena Williams’s prime. Since Williams’s last Grand Slam title, at the 2017 Australian Open, nine of the 14 major tournaments have seen first-time winners. Half of them were 21 or younger at the time.

- Advertisement -

That includes Kenin, 21, who won the Australian Open in Melbourne earlier this year. And as of Saturday, it also includes Swiatek.

Write to Joshua Robinson at joshua.robinson@wsj.com

Copyright ©2020 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All Rights Reserved. 87990cbe856818d5eddac44c7b1cdeb8

- Advertisement -
Previous articleVirgin Media may finally copy Sky Q's best feature with a blockbuster TV upgrade
Next articleRays starter Tyler Glasnow on besting the Yankees in Game 5 to advance to ALCS

RELATED ARTICLES

Lifestyle

Dementia symptoms: The time of day when signs of the brain disease can be more apparent

0
Worried you or somebody you love could be suffering from dementia? Behavioural changes could be so subtle that you may not realise they're happening....
Read more
Lifestyle

Signs show Prince Philip is 'still as charmed and even fascinated' with the Queen as ever

0
Prince Philip and the Queen: Royal is 'still as charmed and even fascinated' with wife as ever (Image: GETTY)Prince Philip met Queen Elizabeth II...
Read more
Lifestyle

Tesco, Asda, Morrisons: Supermarkets issues warning as online delivery rules are updated

0
To get the service, customers can phone 0345 611 6111 and select option five. They can state what items they want from the supermarket chain...
Read more
Lifestyle

Daily horoscope for October 10: YOUR star sign reading, astrology and zodiac

0
YouTube astrologer Gregory Scott also feels it is particularly important to take care of yourself.Mr Scott thinks what you love and devote yourself to...
Read more
Lifestyle

World Mental Health Day: How helping those in need could win you £100,000

0
Players of The Health Lottery have raised an incredible £18million for charities across Great Britain which deal directly with mental health issues. That means more...
Read more
Lifestyle

Flying Soon? Here's the Covid Safety Gear You Do—and Don't—Need.

0
Online retailers are touting all kinds of protective gear for germaphobic travelers. While fliers really need to wear some of them, others just constitute...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

England boss Gareth Southgate fears Euro 2020 cancelation because of coronavirus

Sports 0
Gareth Southgate fears that the Euro 2020 finals may never happen because of the continuing threat of coronavirus.The finals were postponed by 12 months...
Read more

Trump’s Covid recovery puts MAGA on steroids

US 0
Tina Nguyen Meanwhile, Trump’s flurry of activity was being received differently across much of the rest of the country. Some, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, wondered...
Read more

Rays starter Tyler Glasnow on besting the Yankees in Game 5 to advance to ALCS

Sports 0
Tyler Glasnow after the Tampa Bay Rays 2-1 win over the Yankees talks about Mike Brosseau's homer, his pitching performance, the bullpen, facing...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: