Police called to Amir Khan's house after bust-up ahead of new reality TV show

Police were called to boxing star Amir Khan’s house amid a bust-up – just as the family are filming for their new reality TV show.

Greater Manchester Police officers were called to the Brit’s house after reports a man behaving aggressively.

They also said that inquiries are continuing as Khan – who is currently with wife Faryal Makhdoom and her family in New York – told The Sun : “The filming of my forthcoming TV series has not been delayed in any way and will be out for everyone to enjoy in the near future.”

This refers to the WBC International welterweight title-holder’s upcoming reality series that promises to “take us into the world of the Olympic medallist”.

Police were called to Amir Khan's house after reports of a bust-up
Police were called to Amir Khan’s house after reports of a bust-up

The eight-part show, due to air on BBC Three next spring, will follow Amir, 33, and beauty influencer Faryal as they juggle their careers while bringing up Lamaisah, six, Alayna, two, and eight-month-old Muhammad Zaviyar.

The new series will also feature the former world light welterweight champ’s wife Faryal Makhdoom and their three children.

BBC Three controller Fiona Campbell said in August: “It’s about family and struggles and relationships. It epitomises what BBC Three wants to be. It’s going to be really cool.”

The boxer, who temporarily split from Faryal, 29, in 2017 amid cheat claims, is no stranger to TV.

The boxer is currently in New York as Greater Manchester Police offers were called amid reports of a man behaving aggressively
The boxer is currently in New York as Greater Manchester Police offers were called amid reports of a man behaving aggressively

He has appeared on I’m A Celebrity, Countdown, Beat the Star, Who Wants to Be a Millionaire and Celebrity Juice.

The couple have lived in Amir’s hometown since their New York wedding in 2013, but they recently sold their £1.2m mansion.

But the TV series could get dramatic as Khan broke Covid-19 rules to sort a bitter 18-month family feud.

The Khan family have been in a bitter feud since 2016, when Mr Khan’s parents branded his wife Faryal Makhdoom “evil” and a bad mum.

It comes as he is filming for reality TV show 'Meet the Khans: Big in Bolton'
It comes as he is filming for reality TV show ‘Meet the Khans: Big in Bolton’

A family source said there was a lot of emotion at the reunion.

They told MailOnline : “It was a very emotional reunion because both Shah and Falak have really missed not seeing Amir and his family.

“They were also devastated that they had not seen their grandson and there were a lot of tears when they laid eyes on him for the first time.

“There’s been a lot of harsh words exchanged between the two sides over the past few months, but this current coronavirus situation has made them see what’s really important. And that is your family.”

