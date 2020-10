By

Last Friday, Portugal hit 2,608 new cases which is its highest daily figure since the pandemic began.

The autonomous regions of Madeira and the Azores, are exempt from the FCDO advice against all non-essential international travel.

Madeira is currently in a state of calamity along with mainland Portugal.

The use of a face mask is obligatory in enclosed spaces, such as the airport, shops, supermarkets, restaurants and on public transport, and while outdoors.